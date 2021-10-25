The University of Kansas swim team hosted the “Kansas Double Dual” at Robinson Natatorium, featuring two dual style meets, the first on Friday against South Dakota, and Saturday against Missouri State. Kansas defeated both handily grabbing a 269-82 victory against South Dakota, and a 228.5-118.5 victory against Missouri State.
#KUswimdive Final tally from the Kansas Double DualWomenKansas 269.00, South Dakota 82.00Kansas 228.50, Missouri State 118.50Missouri State 222.5, South Dakota 129.50MenMissouri State 174.0, South Dakota 158.00 #KUswimdive #RockChalk— Kansas Swim & Dive (@KUSwimDive) October 23, 2021
The Jayhawks collected their first dual win of the season in the first part of the double, as they knocked off South Dakota. The winning effort became highlighted by four Jayhawks finishing in the top four places of the 100-yard breaststroke event, featuring freshmen Ellie Howe who finished in first place.
Coming fresh off a Big 12 swimmer of the week award, senior Katie Steward had another great day for the Jayhawks, finishing first in the 100-yard breaststroke and the 200-yard individual medley.
Kansas followed up their Friday performance the next day by defeating Missouri State. Sophomore Kara Church and Senior Katie Callahan finished first and second in the 1000 yard freestyle respectively, continuing their great season for the crimson and blue.
The Jayhawks took the top four places in another race, this time the 100-yard backstroke as Howe impressed yet again finishing in first, and finishing right behind her in second came senior Dewi Blose.
Kansas is set to swim next on Nov. 5 in Lincoln, Nebraska against the Nebraska Cornhuskers.