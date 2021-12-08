Kansas men’s basketball defeated University of Texas at El Paso at the T-Mobile Center on Tuesday 78-52. The Jayhawks leaned on the shoulders of senior guard Ochai Agbaji and junior guard Christian Braun, who scored 23 and 20, respectively as the two combined for 43 of the Jayhawks 78 points.

Agbaji has been a strong player all season and Tuesday was no exception as he shot efficiently, shooting 75% from the field on 9-12 shooting. Agbaji also recorded five rebounds and three assists.

“Ochai is playing really well and like I said last game, I’m just kind of feeding off him,” Braun said. “He's doing a really good job opening things up, especially early he's been on a roll. At this point, that’s Ochai. We don’t need to be surprised anymore.”

Braun followed up his career-high 31 point performance against St. John’s with another successful game as his aggressiveness saw him collect three dunks less than 10 minutes into the game. Braun also grabbed six rebounds.

“He's following my lead in the sense that you know all the work that he put in the offseason,” Agbaji said of Braun. “I saw it, I was there working out with him from time to time, but we're just trusting that and going off each other's confidence.”

Despite the performance from Braun, coach Bill Self said that he passed up a lot of opportunities.

“I thought Christian turned down layups and turned down some open looks,” Self said. “He should have shot the ball three or more times.”

Despite the criticism of Braun, Self still praised the performance of both Braun and Agbaji against the Miners.

“Those two are playing at a pretty high level,” Self said. “You don't win by 26 against a pretty good team very often if you're starting guards play 52 minutes and don't score. Obviously, those two carried us tonight.”

The two have been a challenging duo for opponents to face off against while both are on the court. Super-senior forward Mitch Lightfoot said that when both are playing at the same time, it gives the whole team a boost.

“You know those guys are going to come in and they’re going to bring their best effort,” Lightfoot said. “It kind of breathes confidence into this team and it really allows us to play with a free mind…anything to help our team win is really what they're looking to do.”

The Jayhawks will return to Allen Fieldhouse Saturday, Dec. 11 to renew the Border War as they face off against Missouri. Tipoff is set for 2:15 p.m.