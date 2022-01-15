Led by a dominate second half, Kansas men’s basketball defeated West Virginia 85-59 on Saturday. Despite only being up by two at halftime, the Jayhawks fielded a strong second half where they outscored West Virginia 52-28.
Redshirt sophomore forward Jalen Wilson had a strong performance, as he tied his career-high with 23 points, eight rebounds and five assists. Senior guard Ochai Agbaji had another great game as he recorded 20 points. Senior forward David McCormack also impressed as he recorded a double double with 19 points and 15 rebounds.
The Jayhawks played well on both ends early on as they shot 5-9 from the field, forced multiple Mountaineer turnovers and recorded three blocks just a little under six minutes into the game. Despite the good end-to-end play, Kansas only led 11-9.
Despite a quick three out of the media timeout from Kansas, West Virginia responded with a 7-0 run to take its first lead of the game 15-14 with 12:33 left.
The Mountaineers continued their run as they hit two free throws and scored three points after a Jayhawk turnover to extend the lead 20-14.
The Jayhawks found a little momentum over the few minutes to bring the West Virginia lead down to four at 23-19 with 7:48 left to play in the first half. The Mountaineers still maintained the lead despite only shooting 26% from the field, in large part thanks to their offensive rebounding as they had already recorded six up to that point.
Over the next several minutes, the Mountaineers maintained at least a three-point lead with both teams fighting for every basket, but Kansas only trailed 29-26 with 3:43 left.
Agbaji gave the Jayhawks the lead back, however, scoring five straight points to give Kansas a 31-29 lead with 1:39 left to play in the first half. It was the Jayhawks’ first lead since the 12:33 mark.
Kansas took a 33-31 lead into halftime despite trailing for much of the half. West Virginia only shot 23% in the first half, but because of eight offensive rebounds and 14-15 from the free-throw stripe, the Mountaineers kept themselves in the game going into the second half.
Kansas came out of the locker room quickly, going on a 9-0 scoring run to extend the lead to 42-31 before West Virginia called a timeout with 16:26 left.
The Jayhawks continued their strong second half play over the next four minutes as they kept hold of a sizable lead at 53-38. The lead went up against to 57-40 with 11:26, capped off by a no-look assist from junior guard Christian Braun to Agbaji, who scored the basket along with a foul.
Despite Kansas at one point extending the lead to 19, the Mountaineers fought to bring the lead back down to 14 at 62-48 with 8:40 left.
The Jayhawks dominance continued from there as the lead only grew and the gap had grown to 20 at 77-57 with 3:28 left to play.
Kansas closed it out from there, as they won 85-59.
The Jayhawks will hit the road next and travel to Norman, Oklahoma to face the Sooners Tuesday, Jan. 18. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m.