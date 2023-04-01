Kansas women’s basketball won its first national championship in program history with a 66-59 win over Columbia in the WNIT Championship on Saturday. The championship is the first national championship in program history.
The Jayhawks were led by a fantastic performance from senior center Taiyanna Jackson. Jackson brought home her 23 double-double on the season with 17 points and 21 rebounds, tying her career high. Leading the Jayhawks in scoring was senior guard Zakiyah Franklin, who dropped 19 points and added four assists.
The first quarter proved to be an evenly matched fight between two teams that deserved to be playing for a championship.
The Kansas offense was sparked early by junior guard Wyvette Mayberry, who knocked down two threes in the opening three minutes.
Columbia gave Kansas problems thanks to the play of junior guard Abbey Hsu. The First-Team All-Ivy Leaguer led the Lions with seven points but also posed troubles defensively with two steals. Hsu also led a 6-0 Columbia run to give the Lions a 14-11 lead.
Kansas answered back with Taiyanna Jackson getting going. Jackson, held scoreless for the first 7:19, scored four straight to give the Jayhawks a 15-14 lead.
Columbia held a 16-15 at the end of the first after a layup from junior forward Paige Lauder. The Lions held a lead thanks in part to their zone defense which forced six Kansas turnovers in the opening quarter.
The second quarter continued the hard-fought, back-and-forth matchup, with neither team able to hold a comfortable lead.
Zakiyah Franklin started to get hot, leading all scorers with eight points in the second quarter. A converted and-one from Franklin gave Kansas a 22-20 lead as part of a 5-0 run, but Columbia answered right back with a three from Hsu.
It looked as if Kansas might pull away after a fastbreak layup from junior guard Chandler Prater. Fastbreak points were a big advantage for Kansas in the first half, leading Columbia 10-0.
The layup gave the Jayhawks a 29-25 lead with 1:33 left, bringing the crowd to its feet. On the next possession, it looked like Kansas would force a shot clock violation, but sophomore guard Kitty Henderson thought otherwise, launching a deep three to silence the crowd.
Prater answered with a jumper to give Kansas a 31-28 lead at halftime, a half that saw 11 lead changes. Both teams were close to even in all statistical categories besides points in the paint, with Kansas holding a 14-4 advantage.
The third quarter started with an 8-0 Columbia run that gave the Lions a 36-31 lead and forced a Kansas timeout. After that, it was all Kansas and all Jackson.
The Jayhawks went on an 18-3 run the rest of the way and held Columbia scoreless for a 6:56 stretch. Jackson scored eight of the first 10 points of the run before heading to the locker room momentarily with an injury. Jackson also added seven rebounds in the quarter. With Jackson off the floor, the offense slowed but was still stalwart on defense, holding the Lions to 11 points in the third quarter on 23.5% shooting.
When Jackson checked back in, she immediately scored a basket giving Kansas a 43-36 lead. Senior guard Holly Kersgieter added five points as part of the long run.
After Henderson broke the Lions’ scoring drought with a three, Franklin answered back with a three of her own to give the Jayhawks a 49-39 lead heading into the final quarter.
Columbia started the fourth in a similar fashion to the third, going on a quick 4-0 spurt to cut the Kansas lead to 49-43. However, Kansas answered again with an 8-2 run over the next 2:57, giving the Jayhawks a 57-45 lead.
The deficit proved to be too much for Columbia to overcome, as Kansas pulled away in the final moments with free throws.
Kansas ends a special season with a WNIT championship and a 25-11 record; the first national championship season in Kansas women’s basketball history.