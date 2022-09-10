After a back and forth battle the Kansas Jayhawks get an overtime win 55-42 over West Virgina to move to 2-0 on the season and 1-0 in Big 12 play.
West Virginia started off the game with a strong drive on offense. The Mountaineers wasted no time getting on the board first
After only three plays junior quarterback JT Daniels connected with redshirt-junior wide receiver Sam James for a 59 yard touchdown catch, giving West Virginia a 7-0 lead two minutes into the first quarter.
The first drive of the game for the Jayhawks was less eventful. Kansas, after only one first down, punted the ball back to the Mountaineers.
West Virginia used the defensive momentum to drive down the field. After three different first down conversions they handed the ball off to freshman tight end CJ Donaldson who took it in for a one yard rushing touchdown.
The Mountaineers after the touchdown held a 14-0 lead heading into the second quarter. Daniels finished the quarter 8-8 on passing attempts for 86 yards and one touchdown.
Despite trailing 14-0 at the end of the first quarter Kansas had the ball in Mountaineers territory to start the second quarter.
On the first play of the second quarter junior quarterback Jalon Daniels threw a 10 yard touchdown pass to senior tight end Mason Fairchild, making the score 14-7 West Virginia.
The Mountaineers responded immediately when redshirt-junior Bryce Ford-Weaton broke a screen pass 67 yards for touchdown and giving the Mountaineers a 21-7 lead.
Kansas responded with a tough nose drive converting three third downs on their way to another touchdown. Sophomore running back Devin Neal bobbled a direct snap then ran the ball in for a six yard touchdown, making the score 21-14 Mountaineers.
Ford-Weaton immediately responded for the Mountaineers catching a five yard touchdown pass for his second of the game and making the score 28-14 Mountaineers.
As the second quarter wound to an end the Jayhawks put together another response drive to the West Virginia Offense. Junior wide receiver Luke Grimm caught a seven yard touchdown pass to make the score 28-21 Mountaineers at the end of the first half.
Kansas’ Daniels finished the half 12-18 passing for 127 yards and two touchdowns.
Kansas started the second half with the ball trailing by seven. The Jayhawks marched down the field with the help of a massive 40 yard completion to redshirt sophomore Quentin Skinner. Red-shirt sophomore Daniel Hishaw jr then punched in a three yard touchdown run to tie the game at 28-28 in the third quarter.
The Kansas defense held West Virginia to a stop and brought the Kansas offense back on the field.
Kansas was forced to punt, but sophmore wide receiver Reese Smith muffed the punt giving the ball back to the Jayhawks. Neal then ran the ball in from two yards out giving the Jayhawks a 35-28 lead at the end of the third quarter.
West Virginia put a stop to Kansas’ scoring with a 27 yard field goal from red-shirt senior kicker Casey Legg making the score 35-31 to start rhe fourth quarter.
Kansas quickly added to their lead with a 30 yard touchdown run from Hishaw to put Kansas back up 42-31 in the fourth quarter.
The Mountaineers attempted to claw back into the game with a 28 yard field goal from Legg to make the score 42-34 Jayhawks.
Following a big defensive stand the Mountaineers marched down the field capping it off with a one yard touchdown run from Donaldson. The Mountaineers then tied the game with a two point conversion pass to Ford-Weaton forcing overtime.
Kansas had the ball first to start overtime and immediately took the lead with a touchdown catch from Skinner making the score 49-42 Kansas.
With a chance to win the game in overtime sophomore cornerback Cobee Bryant picked off Daniels and took it to the house giving Kansas a 55-42 win in an overtime thriller.
Kansas will be back in action next Saturday as they travel to Houston to take on the Cougars, first kick is set for 3:00pm.