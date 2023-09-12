For the first time since 2008-09, Kansas football has gotten off to a 2-0 start in back-to-back seasons. While the offense has been the main focus, the defense has shined in the first two weeks.
The defensive line, which was a question mark coming into the season, recorded six sacks last week against a good Illinois offensive line. The six sacks were the most sacks as a team for Kansas in a single game since 2009 at UTEP.
“We are a really confident group right now, the back end is working good, we are getting home, getting sacks, so we are really confident,” redshirt sophomore defensive tackle D.J. Withers said. “Our biggest mentality every game is just being the most physical team every game.”
The sentiment of being physical that Withers mentioned was echoed by his defensive coordinator Brian Borland.
“Second week in a row, we really came off the ball. I thought we really played physical, we were more physical than them,” Borland said. “Our six sacks, none were off any kind of pressure, that was four-man rush sacks.”
Part of the reason the Jayhawks were able to record those six sacks was because of how well the linebackers and secondary have played in the first two weeks. The Jayhawks have four interceptions on the season, senior cornerback Kwinton Lassiter has two, junior cornerback Cobee Bryant has one and junior cornerback Mello Dotson has one also.
After having a good game against Illinois last Friday, Borland spoke highly of Dotson.
“Mello has done a really good job, he is playing with a lot more confidence,” Borland said. “He’s trusting in his ability and trusting his technique.”
In the win last Friday, two Kansas players were ejected due to targeting penalties, Bryant and redshirt sophomore defensive end Austin Booker. Due to them both happening in the second half, by NCAA rules, they will have to sit out the first half of this Saturday night’s game at Nevada.
But the aforementioned Dotson doesn’t see this as an issue for the Jayhawks defense.
“It’s proven that we have other players in the room that can step up and take control of that position,” Dotson said. “We just got to go out there and do our job. Everybody is locked in.”
In the past, the biggest question mark for the Kansas football team was the defense. But with a confident, locked-in group, the Jayhawks will look to improve to 3-0 for the second consecutive season for the first time since 1991-1992. They will get that opportunity Saturday night at Nevada at 9:30 p.m.