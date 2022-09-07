The Kansas football team is set to hit the road to take on the West Virginia Mountaineers on Saturday in its Big 12 Conference opener.
Last Friday, the Jayhawks got off on the right foot as they took down Tennessee Tech 56-10. The win got Kansas off to a fast start, and the team is looking to turn its focus to West Virginia this week.
“Last game was like a quiz, this one’s the test,” sophomore cornerback Cobee Bryant said when asked about shifting his focus to the Mountaineers.
Bryant proved to be a key member of the Jayhawk defense and special teams as he was able to scoop a blocked field goal attempt and take it to the endzone for a score last Friday.
Bryant’s touchdown wasn’t the only big play for the Kansas defense in week one, as redshirt junior defensive tackle Lonnie Phelps recorded three sacks.
A fellow member of the defensive line, super-senior Caleb Sampson touched on how important it is to transfer the momentum from the blowout win last Friday, to a new game Saturday in Morgantown, West Virginia.
“We can be happy about it, but we have to move on and turn the page. We’re playing real ball this week,” Sampson said.
The Kansas defense, which only allowed 10 points and 190 yards last Friday, was key to the victory. Defensive Coordinator Brian Borland, addressed that West Virginia will be a challenge for his defense, but the unit is preparing in every way they can.
“Our cornerbacks will face a big test, but we did play them last year. We will prepare for as much as we can and do some things that will give the corners some help,” Borland said when asked how the Jayhawk defense is preparing for the Mountaineer offense.
Despite having 404 yards of offense and scoring 31 points, the Mountaineers came up short in their week one matchup with Pittsburgh as they lost 38-31.
With West Virginia playing last Thursday, some Jayhawks got a chance to put their eyes on their week two competition.
“Last week I was just watching (the West Virginia game) as a football fan, but I was picking up on some things, we have to make sure that we are doing what we are supposed to be, make sure we communicate and play assignment sound football,” senior safety Kenny Logan Jr. said.
The Mountaineers and Jayhawks will open their Big 12 Conference schedule as the game is set to kick off at 5 p.m. on Saturday.