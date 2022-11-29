The Kansas defense came to play in Monday’s dominant win over the Texas Southern Tigers.
In the 87-55 blowout, The Jayhawks only surrendered 55 points in the win, while only allowing the Tigers to shoot 23-53 from the floor, and 4-17 from three.
The Kansas defense started early and often as the team only gave up just 25 points to the Tigers while collecting 13 turnovers in the opening half.
The Tigers also struggled from the floor due to the good Jayhawk defense as Texas Soutehrn could only amass two three point baskets on 10 attempts. The Tigers would go on to shoot just 35 percent from the floor in the half.
Kansas was also able to turn the Tiger turnovers into points in the first half, as Kansas was able to cash in seven points off of Texas Southern turnovers.
The second half was more of the same as Kansas let up just 30 points in the second frame.
Kansas redshirt-junior forward Jalen Wilson mentioned that he thought the defnese played well tonight, but there is always things to improve.
“We can always get better of course, I think we showed flashes of how good we can be, just got to continue to lock in on certain things,” Wilson said when asked about his thoughts on the defense in tonights game.
Defense continued to lead to offense for Kansas as they scored 15 points off of five Tiger turnovers in the second half.
In total, Kansas forced 18 total Tiger turnovers, while giving up the fewest amount of points in any game all season.
Kansas head coach Bill Self mentioned that he still feels like the defense still has work to do going forward, despite the season low total tonight, the head coach also mentioned that the team’s effort is up to par for this point of the season.
“As far as effort and activity and things like that, I actually thought it was good,” Self said when asked about the team’s defensive performance tonight.
Kansas will look toward its next matchup Thursday as the Jayhawks take on Seton Hall at Allen Fieldhouse. Tip-off is set for 8 p.m.