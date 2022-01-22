Coming off a tough loss on the road to rival Kansas State, Kansas women’s basketball rebounded with a gritty 71-57 win over Big 12 opponent Texas Tech.
Both teams battled throughout, as it was a back and forth game for the entire first half, but Kansas ended the half up 34-33. The second half was a different story when the Jayhawks stiffened up on defense. In the fourth quarter, Texas Tech went on a scoreless drought for nearly six minutes.
By the time Tech ended its drought, there were less than two minutes to play. The Jayhawks held Texas Tech to 2-of-9 to close out the game. Redshirt sophomore Chandler Prater, junior guard Holly Kersgieter, and sophomore forward Ioanna Chatzileonti put the game out of reach with their hot shooting and transition buckets.
A major reason behind the scoring drought was Kansas' junior center Taiyanna Jackson. Jackson defended the paint with aggression as she was able to use her size and strength to dominate the low post.
“She played really well,” Kersgieter said. “I don’t think she had a great first half, but she fought back in the second.”
Jackson finished with seven rebounds, two blocks and four steals. Jackson’s performance in the paint gave KU the edge it needed defensively to get the win.
On nearly every possession, Texas Tech tried to make room and execute down low. Jackson and the other bigs for KU made sure that didn’t happen as they held Tech when it mattered.
“We did a great job of sniffing some plays out, as well as people helping out at the right time,” coach Brandon Schneider said.
While Jackson went to work on the defensive end, Prater led Kansas with 18 points and 3 rebounds, complemented by Kersgieter's 17 points and 6 rebounds while only playing 24 minutes.
“Chandler is the one that comes in and brings momentum,” Kersgieter said. “That’s why she's so valuable.”
While Prater and Kersgieter were the stars on offense, the interior defense of the Jayhawks proved to be the deciding factor down the stretch as the Lady Raiders could not control the paint on offense.
Kansas hits the road for two games against Iowa State first and Oklahoma State later in the week.
“They are a completely different opponent,” Schneider said. “There are different challenges. They lead the country in three-point makes per game, and defend differently than Texas Tech.”
Kansas continues Big 12 play as it heads to Ames to take on Iowa State next Wednesday, Jan. 26. at 6:30 p.m.