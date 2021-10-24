This week, Kansas football (1-6, 0-4) lost to the No. 3 ranked Oklahoma Sooners (8-0, 5-0) 35-23. After holding one of the best offenses in the nation to zero points in the first half, the Jayhawks defense allowed 35 points in the second half.

Even though the defense struggled in the second half, the Kansas defense had one of its best games of the season. Junior safety Kenny Logan Jr. led the team in tackles with 14: three of them coming off of the first defensive outing of the day. Despite Logan coming off banged up on one of the last possessions of the game, he is expected to be good to go for next week.

Super-senior safety Ricky Thomas Jr. also had an excellent game. Despite recording only two total tackles, he got the only interception of the game in a crucial moment. Thomas shared his thoughts on the team’s first-half play and overall performance.

“We were proud, all we did was just do what our coaches told us to do,” Thomas said. “Don't worry about who the opponent is, just line up and play hard and physically. That is what we did.”

As Oklahoma started to figure out their own rhythm in the second half, Thomas also commented on what he thought the problem was.

“Second half, they made some trick plays and tried to keep us on our heels, but we kept on fighting,” Thomas said. “We are going to build on this, come back harder and get ready to work with our heads down.”

The most crucial play of the game came on Oklahoma’s last drive when Kansas stopped the Sooners on fourth down, but due to a late whistle, Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams stripped the ball from his own teammate and ran an extra three yards. That play resulted in a first down for the Sooners, which sealed the game.

Many Jayhawks were disappointed in the call, but after the game, the Big 12 coordinator of football officials, Greg Burks, released a statement emphasizing that the referees made the correct call.

“The reviewable aspects of the play were position of the ball in relation to the line of scrimmage and if possession was ever lost by the offense,” Burks said in the statement. “The ball never crossed the line of scrimmage and there was never a loss of possession, not a fumble, so this play was a forward hand-off behind the line of scrimmage.”

Kansas’ defense was the true story during this game, holding Oklahoma to fewer total yards than the Jayhawks, despite the loss. Kansas will face another challenging matchup next Saturday, this time on the road versus No. 15 ranked Oklahoma State. Kickoff is at 6 p.m. in Stillwater, Oklahoma.