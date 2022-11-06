Kansas football defeated Oklahoma State for the first time since 2007, making this the team’s sixth win of the year, which means the team is now eligible to play in a bowl game this postseason.
The defense proved to be a key part of this Jayhawk win, as the group only allowed 17 points while forcing four Cowboy turnovers in the process. Head coach Lance Leipold said that playing at home always tends to give his defense an extra boost.
“We have always said that our fans make a difference. We appreciate them being there, and hopefully, we continue that. You can see that energy and confidence that they start to play with at times,” Leipold said.
Senior captain and anchor of the defense, Kenny Logan Jr., mentioned the home faithful being a factor in how the defense played.
“The excitement was a little different today because of the bowl game security, but just being able to see the fans come out and their excitement gives me excitement, just to see their faces and how happy they are,” Logan Jr. said.
Two of the four forced turnovers were interceptions courtesy of sophomore defensive backs Mello Dotson and Cobee Bryant, as they were able to intercept Oklahoma State freshman quarterback Garrett Rangel on the first two possessions of the game for the Cowboys.
“I saw some sides of Cobee (Bryant) I didn't really know. I don't mean that totally negatively, but there was an extra drive about how important this is to him. He wanted to make sure he traveled to Baylor, so that was neat. He and Mello (Dotson) both make plays early. I thought that was great, two guys that really work hard. Mello is a pretty laid-back guy, and to see him do that was neat, too,” Leipold said.
The win on Saturday moves Kansas to 6-3 on the season. The Jayhawks will take their defensive show on the road next weekend as they head to Lubbock, Texas, to take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders next Saturday. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m