Kansas volleyball completed a sweep against Big 12 Conference rival West Virginia on Saturday after a hot start to the match.
In set one, Kansas dominated all facets of the game, leading West Virginia in blocks (5-0), digs (21-7), kills (14-9), and hitting percentage (.407-.045). This would set the tone for an overall dominant Jayhawks victory.
Junior libero/defensive specialist Kennedy Farris made her first start at libero since a loss at Iowa State on Oct. 7.
“There’s some metrics we use for that position, and over the last couple of weeks she’d been trending in a really good direction, so we thought she deserved a shot,” head coach Ray Bechard said about this switch. “Kennedy was the right one today.”
In the first set, Farris racked up 10 digs and four assists.
On the offensive side of the ball, super-senior opposite Anezka Szabo led the Jayhawks in set one with four kills. With Kansas starting slow, West Virginia was able to keep the game close due to a few early errors. Szabo and redshirt freshman outside Ayah Elnady tallied a few kills, and then errors began to plague WVU. Ending the first set with four service errors, the Mountaineers found themselves down 11-10 after a second service error by their junior libero Skye Stokes.
In the series of points after this, Farris put on an impressive defensive performance and even tallied a kill of her own due to a miscommunication by West Virginia. Elnady jumped in with a huge solo block, bringing Kansas to a 14-12 lead and forcing a Mountaineers timeout. Coming out of this, Kansas’ offense refused to slow down, and tallied two immediate kills to force another West Virginia timeout. Graduate middle blocker Lauren Dooley got the Jayhawks’ fourth block of the game, bringing them to a 19-13 lead.
The Mountaineers would not be able to come back from this, and a Dooley kill sealed the deal and won Kansas the first set 25-14.
Kansas won set two due to a very balanced offensive approach. No player had more than three kills in the set, but six different players tallied kills. Sophomore setter Camryn Turner dished out seven assists and tallied three kills herself.
“You know, they missed 17 serves, so we didn’t have a chance to set and get a kill, but we were efficient in our side out percentage and our hitting percentage,” Bechard said.
Starting out quick, Kansas propelled themselves to a 6-2 lead following a 4-0 run and forcing a West Virginia timeout. Coming out of this timeout, Stokes had her fourth service error of the match, and Turner then racked up two blocks in a row. Now leading 10-4, Kansas committed a few consecutive errors, and WVU snuck back within three points.
The Jayhawks quickly shut this down, as West Virginia committed three more service errors— including Stokes’ fifth— and Elnady, Turner, and Bien each tallied a kill of their own.
With the lead now at 19-15, Kansas did not look back, and yet another Dooley kill won set two 25-19.
The theme of set three was, once again, errors. 24 errors in total were racked up between the two teams.
Two attack errors put the Jayhawks up 5-2 early, but Kansas then committed two errors of its own, bringing the score to 5-4.
Finally getting into a groove, Szabo sandwiched two kills around a Dooley kill to bring the Jayhawks’ lead to 14-9.
Kansas and WVU traded off pairs of their own errors, continuing a close match. West Virginia then called a timeout after an attack error, and the Jayhawks led 18-11. Kansas held on from here and won the set 25-16 on a Mountaineers attack error.
The big story of the game was definitely Kansas’ improved defense. In their last meeting against West Virginia, fifth-year outside Adrian Ell had a triple-double with 18 kills, 19 assists, and 14 digs. On Saturday, she tallied only 7 kills and finished with a .190 hitting percentage.
“Adrian Ell is the one for sure,” Bechard said when reminiscing on their past meeting. “She hits a lot of offense behind the center, so we worked on our block, as we move to the left a ton… Ayah and Bien did a good job there. We had nine blocks and I think that kind of set the tone defensively.”
The Jayhawks also held the Mountaineers second-best hitter, freshman outside Bailey Miller, to a negative hitting percentage at -.167 and only three kills in three sets played.
Kansas’ next game is Nov. 16 in Austin, Tex. against No. 1 Texas. In their last meeting in late September, the Jayhawks took the Longhorns team to five sets.