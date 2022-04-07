Kansas baseball traveled to Columbia, Missouri on April 6, where the Missouri Tigers coasted past the Jayhawks in a 14-6 victory. Kansas attempted to come back from the deficit late but couldn’t overcome Missouri’s rolling offense.
The Tigers came out the gates hot and put up seven runs in the first two innings. That rally started with an error from sophomore infielder Maui Ahuna which brought home senior infielder Josh Day. Graduate infielder Fox Leum then knocked a two-RBI single up the middle to continue Missouri’s rally.
In the second, the Tigers struck out three Jayhawks and put up four runs of their own. The offense came from a string of four consecutive hits to start the inning before Leum hit a solo home run, helping Missouri jump to a seven-run lead.
Missouri’s seven-run lead took full command of the game at this point, and the Tigers never looked back.
It wasn’t until the fourth inning that Kansas finally produced offense of its own through redshirt senior catcher Nolan Metcalf. After Ahuna reached base on an error, Metcalf launched a two-run home run to right field.
Metcalf’s efforts cut Missouri’s lead to five, but the Tigers answered right back in the fifth inning. Senior catcher Tre Morris hit a two-run homer to regain the seven-run lead Missouri built to make the score 9-2.
Kansas’ pitching struggled on the mound on Wednesday, allowing 14 runs on 12 hits. The large Missouri run total came from the five wild pitches and nine walks allowed by the Jayhawk pitching unit.
Metcalf, however, bolstered the offense with a career-high five RBIs and two home runs. The second home run came as a solo shot in the sixth, and his two other RBIs came on a two-RBI single in the seventh.
Metcalf’s third hit of the night brought the score to 10-5, but the Tigers answered again with two runs of their own in the bottom of the seventh.
The Jayhawk defense struggled its worst in the seventh with redshirt freshman pitcher Grant Shepherd on the mound. Shepherd loaded the bases to start the inning, allowing a single, hitting a batter and walking another. With no outs, this provided a challenging situation for the Jayhawk infield.
After a botched double play at second, Ahuna fielded his third error of the night and allowed Missouri to grow its lead to 13-5. Those two plays summed up the defensive front on Wednesday and Missouri coasted the rest of the way to their 18th win of the season.
Kansas is back in action at Hoglund Ballpark in a three-game series against Illinois State starting April 8 at 6 p.m.