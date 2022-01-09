Kansas men’s basketball lost its first conference game of the season on Saturday, losing 75-67 to the No. 25 ranked Texas Tech Red Raiders in Lubbock, Texas.

This season, Texas Tech has been playing with a limited roster. When they faced Iowa State, they had just seven players eligible due to COVID concerns and injuries. Against Kansas, they had some of those players back but were still without their top two scorers in redshirt junior guard Kevin McCullar and junior guard Terrence Shannon Jr.

The Jayhawks struggled to compete with Texas Tech’s physicality for most of the game, specifically from inside the paint, where the Red Raiders outscored Kansas 44-18.

In the first half, both teams were gritty, but also sloppy. Both teams struggled to provide consistent offense and it amounted to 15 first-half turnovers between the two of them. Kansas kept it within a few points until about four minutes to go in the half, when Tech went on an 8-0 run to help give them a 33-25 halftime lead.

The Red Raiders kept their lead for much of the second half, with super-senior forward Bryson Williams leading the way with 22 points and eight rebounds. Kansas went on a late run in the second half to get it to within four, but ultimately didn’t have an answer for Texas Tech.

Coach Bill Self expressed his displeasure with how his team performed, mostly pointing to the lack of competitiveness to match the Red Raiders.

“I thought we were poor right from the jump,” Self said. “I don’t think we played as competitive as they did for 40 minutes.”

Redshirt sophomore forward Jalen Wilson became a positive aspect for the Jayhawks, finding his rhythm on offense with 20 points on eight shot attempts. Senior guard Ochai Agbaji also continued to play well, posting 24 points and four rebounds. Junior guard Christian Braun, who is averaging 16.4 points per game this year, was held to 10 points on Saturday, with him unable to find his rhythm until late in the second half.

While Wilson played well offensively, he still wasn’t too pleased with his performance, citing the loss as the main reason.

“I think it’s pretty obvious we got outworked today,” Wilson said. “Probably one of my worst rebounding days.”

Self is still trying to figure out the big men rotation for the Jayhawks. On Saturday, super-senior forward Mitch Lightfoot once again got the start, however senior forward David McCormack played a few more minutes off the bench.

In 10 minutes of play, Lightfoot picked up three fouls while failing to score or pick up a rebound. McCormack played just over 13 minutes and scored four points to go with six rebounds and a block. Freshman forwards Zach Clemence and K.J. Adams also saw minutes at the five position

“It’s not their fault we lost by any stretch,” Self said on the frontcourt play. “But we don’t protect the rim, they score the ball at will inside. Our big guys got a combined four points and combined for eight rebounds.”

Kansas will look to bounce back on Tuesday with another Big 12 opponent on deck, this time against No. 11 Iowa State at Allen Fieldhouse. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m.