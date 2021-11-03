In its season-opening exhibition, Kansas Basketball dominated the Emporia State Hornets 86-60. Senior guard Ochai Agbaji led the Jayhawks scoring 17 points with seven rebounds as well.

Super-senior guard Remy Martin also recorded 15 points and tallied four assists as well. The Jayhawks as a team also shot well from the field going 47% from the field on 33-70 shooting.

The defense also played well only allowing the Hornets to shoot 34% from the field on 21-61 shooting. The Jayhawks also recorded seven blocks on the night as well.

After a slow start in the opening minutes, Agbaji opened the scoring for the Jayhawks with a three from the top of the ark. Although the Jayhawks went on an 8-0 run after the made three, Emporia State came back with an old-fashioned three-point play and forced a foul on junior guard Christian Braun going into the first media timeout.

Only in front 15-13 seven and a half minutes into the game, super senior Remy Martin made his impact on the game early scoring two quick baskets to make it 19-13 before the Hornets called a timeout.

A few minutes after coming out of the timeout, the Jayhawks started to heat up, eventually growing the lead to 30-20, led by the play of Martin who already had 11 points.

The Jayhawks only improved their lead from then on, leading 39-22 with three and half minutes to play, led by dominance in the paint by senior forward David McCormack, who finished the half with eight points.

They held their lead into the half, with the Jayhawks leading by 26 at the end of the first period 51-25. Agbaji led all scorers with 14 points in the first half, also going 4-5 from behind the arc, with Martin not far behind with 13 points of his own. Martin was also 6-8 from the field.

At the start of the second half, it was the Hornets who were on the front foot, opening the half on a 6-4 run to the dismay of Bill Self, who was vocalizing his frustration at the slow start to the half.

The Jayhawks grew into the half though, scoring eight straight after the Hornet run to begin the half, led by four points from McCormack, to extend the lead to 63-33.

Kansas also started to make some shots from behind the arc with Agbaji and super-senior forward Mitch Lightfoot getting in on the three-point action as well, eventually extending the lead to 71-39 with a little over 11 minutes to play.

The rest of the game saw more domination from the Jayhawks as they eventually went on to win 86-60 led by big games from Agbaji and Martin.

McCormack finished with 16 points and eight rebounds, while junior guard Christian Braun also played well, scoring 10 points and also grabbing three rebounds with three assists as well.

The Jayhawks will open the regular season Tuesday, Nov. 9 against the Michigan State Spartans in the Champions Classic. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m.