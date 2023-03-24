In Kansas’ 64-55 win over Nebraska on Thursday night, it was clear who held an advantage in the category of hustle plays: second-chance points and offensive rebounds. Kansas held a 14-9 advantage in offensive rebounds and had 21 second-chance points, whereas Nebraska had only six. The Jayhawks also held an advantage in points in the paint at 38 compared to Nebraska’s 30.
No one better personifies a hustler than junior guard Chandler Prater. Prater dropped 14 points and a career-high 16 rebounds, including one where she brought down an offensive rebound against three Cornhusker defenders and put it back up for two. The Kansas City native is often seen pulling down rebounds, diving on the floor, and doing whatever it takes to win.
“She plays her ass off all the time,” head coach Brandon Schneider said of Prater. “It’s a relentlessness about her that I think has increased in this postseason and there’s times where the rest of the team feeds off her.”
Prater’s teammates, including senior guard Zakiyah Franklin, have taken notice of what her mentality brings to this team.
“Her passion for the game is unmatched,” Franklin said. “We know that she’s our energy bunny for us, and we rely on that a lot, whether she’s on the court or off it.”
Another player that helped Kansas have such an advantage in the hustle categories is senior center Taiyanna Jackson, who brought home her 20th double-double with 16 points and 12 rebounds, with seven coming on the offensive end. Jackson also added three blocks, putting her season total at 99.
Jackson’s presence inside allows Kansas to play through her as much as possible, as she creates such a mismatch for opponents.
“When we threw it in there [to Jackson], they really converged, and the defense shrunk,” Schneider said. “And then we were able to get some opportunities playing inside out.”
“It was an emphasis to get the ball to [Jackson] as much as we can,” Prater said. “She’s such a powerful player.”
As the Jayhawks continue their quest for a WNIT title, Schneider hopes that hustle continues to be the identity of this team.
“I hope it’s become the fabric of who we are,” Schneider said. “In the last two games, I’ve really appreciated our fight. Even in moments where Nebraska had the momentum, we stayed the course and got the next tough rebound or executed on the other end or got the next stop.”
Kansas' matchup in the Great Eight is still to be determined. The Jayhawks will either play Arkansas or Texas Tech, with the location and time still to be announced.