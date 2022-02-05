Kansas men’s basketball delivered a statement win against No. 8 Baylor 83-59 Saturday. The win puts the Jayhawks two games clear of second place in the Big 12 standings.
The Jayhawks put on a clinic in multiple facets as they destroyed Baylor in second-chance points, transition offense and paint scoring especially where they outscored the Bears 48-26.
Kansas also put on an exhibition on defense as Baylor only shot 30% from the field while the Bears gave the ball away 14 times, of which Kansas scored 20 points off.
The Jayhawks also had three players in double figures with junior guard Christian Braun leading the way with a double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds, redshirt sophomore forward Jalen Wilson with 15 and senior guard Ochai Agbaji with 18.
Despite Baylor opening the scoring, the Jayhawks took control early on as they embarked on a 7-0 run before a Baylor timeout less than three minutes into the game.
The timeout didn’t cool off the Jayhawks as they came out of the stoppage and scored another five straight after a breakaway dunk from Braun and a three from Agbaji. The shooting percentage early saw opposite numbers as Kansas shot 45.5% while Baylor sat at 16.7% less than five minutes in.
The Bears had trouble keeping the game close as Kansas had its way in the paint as they outscored Baylor in the paint 16-4 by the 10:55 mark in the first half. Kansas held a sizable lead at that point as well at 23-7.
The Jayhawks also dominated the second-chance points and had already scored nine second-chance points by the 7:54 mark while Baylor had none. Kansas continued to hold a sizable lead of 14 at 27-13.
Kansas turned up the pressure from there though as they out-hustled Baylor in nearly every facet as the Jayhawks went on a 10-4 run to go up 37-17 in large part because Kansas already racked up seven offensive rebounds and continued to dominate in the paint.
Kansas didn’t let up the rest of the half as the two went into the locker room with the Jayhawks holding a dominant lead 19 point lead at 39-21.
The Jayhawks dominated in numerous facets in the first half: Baylor shot a mere 25.8% from the field while Kansas shot 45.9%, Baylor only had 10 points in the paint compared to the Jayhawks’ 28, and Baylor only had four second-chance points compared to Kansas’ 15.
Baylor also nearly had as many field goals as turnovers with only eight field goals made and seven turnovers.
Kansas came out of half still the dominant team and the frustration got to Baylor as coach Scott Drew picked up a technical foul after an offensive foul while McCormack sunk both free throws to make it 46-26.
Foul-trouble plagued Baylor as the Bears committed their seventh foul less than four minutes into the game to put Kansas in the bonus the rest of the way.
The Jayhawks extended their lead through the first eight minutes of the first half as they made it increasingly difficult for the Bears to make a comeback and led by 23 at 59-36 with 12 minutes left to play.
Three Jayhawks were in double figures by this point with Braun leading the way with 18, Wilson with 13 and Agbaji at 10.
Baylor had no answers for the Jayhawks as over the next five minutes the lead grew to 31 at 73-42 with multiple Jayhawks vying for potential double-doubles and two more Jayhawks looking to score in double figures.
Kansas dominated the rest of the way and closed out the 83-59 win.
The Jayhawks will hit the road and travel to Austin, Texas, for a matchup with the Texas Longhorns on Monday. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m.