Kansas men’s basketball picked up a dominant win over the Oklahoma State Cowboys Monday 76-62. The Jayhawks looked impressive for a majority of the game, despite a slow shooting start.
Kansas found multiple big performances on the night. Senior guard Ochai Agbaji led the way with 20 points while redshirt sophomore Jalen Wilson and junior guard Christian Braun scored 11 and 16, respectively. Senior forward David McCormack also recorded a double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds while redshirt sophomore guard Dajuan Harris added 12 of his own.
After not scoring for nearly the first full three minutes, the Jayhawks responded by putting up six straight on the Cowboys to take a 6-2 lead into the first media timeout with 15:30 left in the first half.
Both teams shot poorly early on with Kansas sitting at 28% from the field, and the Cowboys off worse at 20%. Kansas also wasted offensive rebounds early as they had six, but only had two second-chance points. Despite the poor shooting, the Jayhawks still held a 10-7 lead with 11:42 left.
The Cowboys went on a 4-0 run after that though to take an 11-10 lead, in large part because of the Jayhawks’ carelessness with the ball as they turned the ball over two straight times that led to the Oklahoma State scores.
The shots wouldn’t fall for either team through the first half with the two shooting a combined 11-42 by the 7:57 mark of the first half, but Kansas led 15-11.
Kansas started to heat up behind the arc though as three straight threes fell as the lead extended to 26-17 with a little under six to play in the first.
The Cowboys began to pick up their slow shooting start as well as they hit five of six from the field over the span of five minutes, but Kansas still held a five-point lead at 29-24 with 3:32 left.
The Jayhawks finished the half strongly as they outscored the Cowboys 9-4 as they took a 38-28 lead into the locker room.
Agbaji and McCormack led the Jayhawks going into halftime as they had 11 and eight points, respectively. McCormack had also collected eight rebounds in the first and seemed on his way to a double-double.
Both teams continued the hot shooting into the early second half as Kansas sat at 50% and the Cowboys sat at 60%, but the Jayhawks held an 11 point advantage at 48-37 a little under four and half minutes into the second half.
Kansas followed up with a quick 5-0 to extend the lead to 53-37 with 14:31 left in the second half before an Oklahoma State timeout.
The Jayhawks extended the scoring run to 11 straight points while they held Oklahoma State scoreless for over three minutes en route to a 59-37 lead with 12:38 left to play.
Kansas continued to be the dominant team as the gap continued to widen as the game went on, growing to 68-42 with just under 10 minutes left to play.
The Cowboys managed to narrow the lead over the next few minutes as they went on a 7-0 run to cut the deficit to 68-49 with just under eight to play.
Despite the Cowboy surge, they didn’t get much closer the rest of the game as the Jayhawks held their ground en route to the dominant victory.
Kansas will hit the road and travel to Morgantown, West Virginia, to face the Mountaineers on Saturday, Feb. 19. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m.