With senior guard Ochai Agbaji back in the starting lineup on Saturday, No. 10 Kansas men’s basketball looked in rhythm all game long against No. 8 Baylor. The offense drove inside and found itself countless open layups and inside shots, leading to a 83-59 blowout win against the Bears.
The Jayhawks made most of their work on the inside with transition buckets, second chance putbacks and wide open layups for the offense. Baylor simply couldn’t find a way to contain Kansas’ inside attack, allowing it to shoot 52% from the field and score 48 points in the paint.
Kansas set the tone with its aggressive inside presence with the help of Agbaji and senior forward David McCormack. Both played stout defense down low and kept Baylor off the glass, holding the Bears to just 26 points in the paint while combining for 17 rebounds.
“I think when we first came into the game, I think that was our main focus: just to rebound,” Agbaji said. “I was just like ‘keep rebounding’ because, you know, if we’re limiting them to one shot, we can get out in transition.”
With the physical post game of Kansas, the Bears were forced to foul on inside shots, giving the Jayhawks free points at the charity stripe. Kansas played 16 minutes in the second half in the bonus and attempted 16 free throws in the half, converting 12 of them.
The offense rolled early for Kansas off the opening tip and it never slowed down. The Jayhawks set the pace early in the first half with countless drives in transition, scoring 13 fastbreak points in just the opening half.
“They killed us in transition, killed us in second chance points… we didn’t even give our halfcourt defense a chance,” coach Scott Drew said. “Credit to coach Self, credit to Kansas for coming out and playing faster and tougher.”
When the offense couldn’t convert for Kansas, it crashed the glass on every missed shot, resulting in 11 offensive rebounds. These rebounds allowed the Jayhawks to score 20 second chance points, keeping shots alive and finding easy putbacks for Kansas.
“We know we got to gang rebound, we know we got to hit somebody and go and rebound the ball with two hands,” Self said. “We were up four on the rebounding battle in the first half but it felt like we were up 12 with five minutes left. It felt like we dominated the glass.”
With rebounding in focus for the Jayhawks, they boxed out and cleaned up the glass on the defensive end, grabbing a whopping 35 defensive rebounds against the Bears.
Coming off two-straight conference wins after losing to then-ranked No. 12 Kentucky, the Jayhawks look to keep the momentum going Monday against the Texas Longhorns.
“We certainly played better these last two games and we circled these three games on our calendar,” Self said. “We know that that’ll go a long way into the success of our conference season, so we got two [wins] and we got to go try to get a third.”
Kansas travels to Austin, Texas, to take on No. 23 Texas on Monday. The game begins at 8 p.m. on ESPN.