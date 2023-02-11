The Jayhawks took the lead with 59 seconds left in the first quarter against the Texas Tech Lady Raiders and never looked back, winning 78-67 at the United Supermarkets Center in Lubbock, Texas, on Saturday.
Kansas won the tipoff and got to work immediately, as senior center Taiyanna Jackson scored the first five points of the game. On the Texas Tech side was senior forward Bryn Gerlich, who put up seven points of her own to give the Lady Raiders the lead until Jackson tied it up with 3:10 left in the quarter.
Texas Tech standout senior guard Bre’Amber Scott and Kansas senior guard Zakiyah Franklin traded threes, making it 14-14. After a Jackson free throw, senior guard Holly Kersgieter hit a three to close out the quarter 18-14.
When the second quarter started, the Jayhawks started to pull away with back-to-back buckets coming from Franklin and Jackson. After a Texas Tech layup, Kansas senior guard Holly Kersgieter hit a three to make the lead 25-18.
However, the Lady Raiders began to claw back due to a string of Kansas turnovers. Despite the blunders, the Jayhawks kept a narrow lead of 38-37.
In the first half, Kansas dominated inside, with 18 of its 38 points coming in the paint, while Texas Tech had a massive edge on bench scoring, with 14 points coming off the bench.
The standout for the Jayhawks was Jackson, who had 13 points and three rebounds in the half. For Texas Tech, Gerlich shined brightest, with 12 points on 15 shots.
After each team shot a three to open up the second half, Kansas once again started to pull away from the Lady Raiders after layups from Kersgieter, Jackson and Franklin.
Ending a five-minute team scoring drought, Texas Tech made a free throw and forced a quick Kansas turnover leading to a three to cut the score to 47-44. Kansas stopped the Texas Tech run, however, finishing the quarter 54-47.
The fourth quarter was kept in control for the Jayhawks, who kept a lead over the Lady Raiders throughout the rest of the game. After Jackson scored her 24th point of the game to make it a 60-53 lead, Texas Tech was forced to call a timeout with 6:47 left in the game.
Kansas held on from then, even extending it to an eleven-point lead and ending the game with a final score of 78-67.
The Jayhawks controlled the post all game, with 42 points coming from the paint. Apart from that, Kansas shot an efficient 54.9% from the field and had 32 rebounds, 11 of which came from Jackson, who finished the game with a double-double in the game.
The Kansas Jayhawks look to extend their two-game winning streak against the West Virginia Mountaineers in Morgantown, West Virginia, at 6 p.m. on Feb. 15.