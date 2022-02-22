Kansas men’s basketball defeated in-state rival Kansas State Tuesday night 102-83, led by a strong offensive showing from the Jayhawks.
The Jayhawks were led by senior guard Ochai Agbaji, who scored 23 points, followed by junior guard Christian Braun, who tallied 20 points along with seven rebounds. Kansas also saw big production from the bench, which combined for 31 points, led by super-senior forward Mitch Lightfoot, who scored 13 points on 6-7 shooting from the field.
The Jayhawks also shot 64% from the field and nearly 63% from behind the arc on 15 made threes.
Both teams started off quickly as they scored a combined 17 points in the first four minutes. Agbaji got out to a quick start as he had six points in the same time frame to put the Jayhawks out in front 10-7.
Although the Wildcats got out to a 13-12 lead shortly after the break, Kansas fired back with a 6-0 in less than a minute to widen the lead to 18-13 before a timeout from K-State.
The Jayhawk offense seemed unstoppable as the first half went on and were shooting 67% from the field through the first 13 minutes and had amassed a 37-25 lead already. Offensive contributions were coming from all over as eight Jayhawks had scored already up to that point as well, including 12 points from Agbaji.
Kansas only continued to heat up and at one time were shooting nearly 70% from the field, but did cool down a bit with 3:22 left in the half. The Jayhawks still held a sizable lead at 46-33.
K-State responded with a quick 6-0 to cut the lead to single digits at 46-39, led by potential All-Big 12 guard Nijel Pack, who, despite a slow start, still led the Wildcats with 11 points.
The Jayhawks’ response came in the form of a 7-0 run to stretch the lead to 53-39 with just over a minute left in the half, however, the Wildcats would end the half on a 4-0 to bring the lead down to 10 going into the locker room.
Kansas finished the half shooting 63% from the field and did well in limiting turnovers compared to previous games as the team only gave the ball away six times in the first half. The Jayhawks also shot very well from behind the arc at 54% on seven made threes.
Braun led the charge out of the locker room for Kansas as he had seven points in the second half alone less than four minutes in and had the Jayhawks in front 63-49.
K-State wouldn’t stay down and brought the lead back down to 11 at 67-56 after a quick four points with 13:54 left in the second.
It didn’t take long for the Jayhawks to widen the gap and had brought the lead up to 16 at 77-61 with 11:48 left.
Kansas added to its lead over the next few minutes, bringing the lead up to 22 at 86-64 with still almost eight minutes left in the game.
The Jayhawks only added to their point total from there and had already eclipsed 100 points with more than a minute and a half left and closed out the big win.
Kansas will travel to Waco, Texas, for a matchup with No. 10 Baylor on Saturday, Feb. 26. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m.