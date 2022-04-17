Kansas baseball battled with Baylor Saturday afternoon for the final game of the three-game series and couldn’t come away with a win. It was a hard fought game, but Baylor’s offense proved too much for the Jayhawks to handle down the stretch.
After two innings of shutout baseball from both sides, the Jayhawks struck first in the third inning with two runs. Redshirt freshman first baseman Cooper McMurray hit a towering 413-foot solo blast to right center to start Kansas’ offense.
In the next at-bat, freshman outfielder Chase Jans hit a single up the middle and stole second to get in scoring position. Sophomore infielder Tavian Josenberger brought him home with another single, building a two-run lead for the Jayhawks.
The Bears took advantage of some dicy defense from the Jayhawks in the next frame by producing two runs of their own. After an overthrown ball from the outfield, senior infielder Esteban Cardoza-Oquendo came home to score the first run for Baylor. Baylor then scored another run on a wild pitch to even the score at two.
McMurray earned his second RBI of the afternoon in the fourth inning with a single to right field, bringing home redshirt freshman outfielder Jack Hammond. The first baseman had a solid outing in this game, going 3-for-4 with two RBIs.
After the fifth inning, the score was 5-3 with the Jayhawks on top, but Baylor’s bats woke up in the back half of the game. The Bears continued to pile on runs after the fifth inning and made it difficult for the Jayhawks to combat their offense.
Baylor separated themselves in the seventh inning after hitting two home runs. Both were solo shots hit by junior infielder Jack Pineda and sophomore outfielder Kyle Nevin to make the score 6-4.
Redshirt senior Caleb Upshaw cut the lead to one when he hit an RBI single through the left side and brought home redshirt senior Tom Lichty. But, Kansas couldn’t close the gap in the ninth inning and dropped the final game of the series 6-5.
The Jayhawks have not won a Big 12 Conference series this season and now hold a record of 14-20 after the weekend series with Baylor. They are back in action on Tuesday, April 19 for the Buck O’Neil Classic in Kansas City against Texas Southern. This starts a two-game series against the Tigers and a four-game homestead for the Jayhawks.