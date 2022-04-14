No. 6 Oklahoma State, with the help of graduate student pitcher Miranda Elish, defeated Kansas softball 9-4 in Stillwater, Oklahoma Thursday night. The Cowgirls’ efficient pitching proved too much for Kansas to handle down the stretch.
Oklahoma State came into the game ranked No. 6 in the country with a record of 31-7. The Cowgirls continued their three-game win streak with a victory over the Jayhawks in the first game of a three-game series.
For Oklahoma State, Elish drove in five RBIs off two hits in the game, with graduate student shortstop Sydney Pennington also recording two RBIs. The Cowgirls tallied nine hits off Kansas’ pitching unit, as graduate first baseman Hayley Busby, senior center fielder Chyenne Factor and sophomore right fielder Katelynn Carwile all got on base with a hit.
The Cowgirls batted a team average .326 batting average against Kansas and have a .318 average on the season, putting them in third place in the Big 12 Conference.
Sophomore right fielder Lyric Moore led the Jayhawks with three hits out of Kansas’ seven hits in the game. Freshman first baseman Olivia Bruno had three RBIs, while redshirt senior catcher Shelby Gayre drove in Kansas’ other run.
The Jayhawks went 4-for-7 on the day and had a team batting average of .273, besting their .266 season batting average.
Kansas’ bullpen recorded four strikeouts with the help of sophomore right hander Savanna DesRochers and sophomore left hander Kasey Hamilton, who recorded two strikeouts apiece. Despite her performance on the mound, Hamilton came away with the loss, dropping her personal record to 6-13 on the season.
Elish pitched a complete game for the Cowgirls and recorded 10 strikeouts. Oklahoma State is No.1 in the Big 12 in pitching this season, allowing just a 1.80 ERA.
Kansas plays Oklahoma State Friday at Cowgirl Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma. First pitch is at 6 p.m. as the Jayhawks look to even the series and get an upset win over a strong conference opponent.