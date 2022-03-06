Kansas softball traveled to Cal State Fullerton for the Judi Garman Classic. The Jayhawks played a total of five games over the weekend, including a doubleheader on both Thursday and Friday. Kansas went into the weekend with a 7-6 record.
On Thursday, the Jayhawks kicked off their weekend against Cal State Fullerton. Kansas got its offense rolling early, taking a 3-0 lead in the top of the first in a high-scoring game. The Jayhawks battled against freshman pitcher Raci Miranda and scored six runs on three hits.
The Jayhawks tied the game in the top of the seventh inning before losing on a walk-off in the bottom of the inning with two outs by a score of 12-11.
Starting game two of Thursday's doubleheader, the Jayhawks took on Loyola Marymount. Kansas grabbed the lead early against Loyola on an RBI single by junior utility player Peyton Renzi. The Jayhawks battled but fell short, losing to the Lions 7-6.
Kansas went back to the diamond on Friday looking to bounce back against No. 25 Arizona State. Kansas fell behind early against the Devils after freshman starting pitcher Olivia Bruno gave up a three-run home run in the top of the first inning.
The Jayhawks' offense struggled against freshman pitcher Morgan Mac. Mac went all five innings, allowing only five hits and one earned run. The game ended after the fifth inning via run rule 9-1.
Kansas went up against No. 5 UCLA in game four of the tournament. The Bruins got on the board first, scoring a run in both the first and second innings. The Jayhawks struggled early and the Bruins tacked on two more to bring a 4-0 lead into the sixth.
In the top of the seventh, junior third baseman Ashlyn Anderson hit her third home run of the season to give the Jayhawks their only run of the game. The Bruins won 4-1 in a pitchers duel on Friday night.
Ending the weekend, the Jayhawks took on the Utah Utes, who put up two runs in the top of the first inning. Junior third baseman Madison Hirsch plated an RBI with a double in the fourth inning, but Utah plated two more runs in the bottom of the fifth inning, extending its lead to 4-1.
Redshirt senior catcher Shelby Gayre hit a home run, scoring Kansas’ final run of the match in the top of the sixth inning. The Utes tacked on three more runs to snag a 7-2 victory.
Kansas is back in action at home against Missouri State on Thursday. First pitch is set for 5 p.m.