After beating the Sooners 8-2 thanks to a seven-inning start from graduate student left-hander Collin Baumgartner, the Jayhawks entered Saturday’s match searching for the series clincher. Unfortunately, four home runs from a power-hitting Oklahoma team shut the door on this opportunity, as Kansas lost 11-6.
To start the middle game of the series, Kansas’ second starter, junior right-hander Sam Ireland, took the mound while redshirt senior left-hander Braden Carmichael got the start for the Sooners.
Both pitchers allowed no earned runs in the first, then the heart of Kansas’ lineup achieved two singles in the top of the second but failed to bring a run home.
The Sooners took Ireland out of the yard in their half of the inning, as a two-run home run following a walk and RBI single put them up 3-0.
Carmichael continued his success in the third, allowing a single but striking out two Jayhawks to prevent any runs.
Ireland once again had some control issues, walking back-to-back batters to put runners on first and second with one out in the inning. Oklahoma made him pay, as another single drove in the fourth run of the game. Sophomore centerfielder John Spikerman tacked onto this, hitting the Sooners’ second home run of the game, this one being a three-run shot to make it 7-0. The scoring ended here, but after allowing another double, Ireland was pulled from the game, throwing only two and two-thirds innings and allowing seven earned runs. Redshirt junior right-hander Hunter Cranton entered the game to take over on the mound.
The Jayhawks were able to fight back in the fourth, as a fielding error, single, and failed fielder’s choice quickly loaded the base with only one out in the inning. Redshirt sophomore center fielder Mike Koszewski then drove in the Jayhawks’ first runs of the game with a two-RBI single to right. With runners on first and second and still only one out, the top of Kansas’ lineup stepped into the box. Sophomore left fielder Chase Jans cleared the bases right away, taking the first pitch of the at-bat deep to right field for a three-run home run. With this, Kansas lessened its deficit to 7-5.
Cranton allowed no hits in his first full inning of work, and the Jayhawks re-entered the batter’s box—starting off with back-to-back singles but failing to tack on any more runs.
Right-handed junior Kolby Dougan took over for Cranton in the bottom of the sixth. Struggling out of the gate, Dougan walked his first two batters but settled in for three straight outs to end the fifth.
A Koszewski double in the sixth chased Carmichael from the game, and sophomore right-hander Aaron Weber took over on the rubber, shutting down the Jayhawks. Dougan threw a clean sixth for his second inning of work.
Junior left-hander Carter Campbell took over for Weber to start the seventh, allowing a single and no runs.
Dougan struggled with his control again in the bottom of the seventh, walking back-to-back batters to start the inning before a sacrifice fly made it 8-5 Sooners. Spikerman stepped into the box and hit another home run, a two-run shot that was his second of the game and Oklahoma’s third. The Sooners increased their lead to 10-5 by the end of the inning.
Running out of time to mount a comeback, the first three batters in the eighth reached base via a single, walk, and hit by pitch. With the bases loaded and no outs, Jans tacked on his fourth RBI of the game, hitting a sacrifice fly. The scoring ended here, though, as Kansas still faced a 10-6 deficit.
Sophomore left-hander Gavin Brasosky replaced Dougan in the ninth. He gave up a home run to the first batter of the inning: pinch-hitting freshman catcher Ethan Carmichael. Oklahoma’s fourth home run of the game proved to be its final blow of the night.
Losing 11-6, the Jayhawks had one more chance to come back. A single by junior designated hitter Janson Reeder started a promising rally, but a groundout and back-to-back strikeouts ended the game, as Kansas lost 11-6.