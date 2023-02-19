Kansas women's basketball lost to No. 15 Oklahoma 86-80 on Sunday afternoon. The Jayhawks battled the high-powered Sooners offense until the very end but ultimately dropped the game in the final moments.
The loss dropped Kansas’ record to 16-9 and 6-8 in Big 12 Conference play. Despite the loss, senior guard Holly Kersgieter scored 24 points, and senior guard Zakiyah Franklin dropped a career-high 30. Franklin, Kersgieter and senior center Taiyanna Jackson combined for 73 of Kansas’ 80 points.
Both teams’ offenses clicked to start the game, with Oklahoma scoring 15 points in the first five minutes. Kansas kept it close behind an efficient offense, shooting 67% from the floor to be behind 15-11 at the media timeout.
The Jayhawks went on a 9-1 run out of the timeout to take a 22-18 lead. Kersgieter propelled the run with a mid-range jumper and a three. Kersgieter led the Jayhawks with nine points in the first quarter. Jackson also made her presence felt with six points and three rebounds. Junior forward Skylar Vann made a layup for Oklahoma at the buzzer to end a high-scoring quarter tied at 27.
Kersgieter continued to keep the offense rolling with back-to-back threes on the part of an 8-0 Jayhawks run, giving them a 35-27 lead.
Oklahoma answered right back, going on a quick 9-0 run over 2:10 to take the lead before a layup by Franklin gave Kansas a 37-36 lead going into the media timeout. Franklin had an impressive quarter with nine points, giving her 17 points for the half.
The game continued to be a high-scoring affair, with Oklahoma leading 50-46 at halftime. Both teams shot over 50% from the floor, with Kansas shooting 60% from downtown.
Both teams went back and forth in the third quarter, but Oklahoma held a slim 69-68 lead going into the fourth.
Redshirt-senior guard Ana Llanusa propelled the Sooners early, scoring their first eight points of the quarter. Franklin continued to impress for the Jayhawks, leading the team with 10 points in the quarter. Jackson provided nine other 12 Kansas points, keeping the game close.
The Sooners and Jayhawks continued trading baskets to start the fourth quarter. Jackson made back-to-back baskets for Kansas to cut the Oklahoma lead to 75-74. Oklahoma went on a quick 5-0 run, but the Jayhawks answered with a 5-0 run of their own to be down 80-79 at the media timeout. An injury sent Kersgieter to the locker room, but she came right back to the floor, missing only 10 seconds of game time.
Oklahoma went on a scoring drought of 3:29 before two free throws gave the Sooners an 84-80 lead with 0:36 left to play. The Jayhawks missed two opportunities to cut the game close on the following possession. Oklahoma iced the game with two free throws.
Next up for the Jayhawks will be the second Sunflower Showdown of the season, as they will face Kansas State in Manhattan, Kansas, on Feb. 22 at 6:30 p.m. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+.