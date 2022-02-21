Kansas baseball opened its 2022 season with a 2-1 series victory over Illinois in Corpus Christi, Texas. Despite a strong performance from the mound throughout the weekend, the Jayhawks committed several errors in the infield during the first game of the series.
Sophomore infielder Tavian Josenberger had two errors at second base, while sophomore infielder Seth Sweet-Chick had one of his own at first. Both played at their respective positions for the first time in their Kansas careers.
All three errors proved costly to Kansas, but redshirt senior ace Cole Larsen kept Illinois in check through six innings. He threw for 6.1 innings and allowed just four hits and zero strikeouts on the day.
The play of the game came from redshirt freshman pinch hitter Cooper McMurray who, in his first collegiate at-bat, hit an RBI double up the right field alley to ice the game at 4-2. That ended up being the final score after redshirt senior closer Jonah Ulane finished for his first save of the season.
The second game of the series was an all-around team win for Kansas. The team fired on all cylinders in a 12-1 victory over the Fighting Illini.
Redshirt sophomore pitcher Ryan Vanderhei pitched the first start of his Kansas career and was critical in the win. Vanderhei finished with five innings pitched, one earned run and nine strikeouts. The offense added to his efforts early-on, putting up all 12 runs in the first four innings.
In the third and final game of the series, Kansas never got its offense going and scored just one run in the contest. A lack of production from the plate combined with a strong bounce-back performance from Illinois, the Jayhawks lost 7-1.
There were several positives to point towards in the series, including sophomore infielder Maui Ahuna starting right where he left off last season. Ahuna batted .500 for the series with and went 3-for-4 with three RBI’s in Saturday’s game.
Bullpen pitching was a strong suit for Kansas in the first two outings, but it helped that the Jayhawk starters put in strong performances before them. Having a deep bullpen will help make up for streaky offensive outputs for Kansas.
“Anytime you go on the road and have the opportunity to compete against somebody else from another power-five conference, and to win the series, you feel pretty good about it,” coach Ritch Price said.
The Jayhawks are back in action Friday at 6:30 p.m. in Louisiana for the start of a three-game series against New Orleans.