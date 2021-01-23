Kansas men’s basketball battled with Oklahoma in a 75-68 road loss Saturday, giving the Jayhawks three losses in a row for the first time since the 2012-13 season.
Senior guard Marcus Garrett played one of his most impressive games of the season with 21 points and 12 rebounds, but it was not enough for Kansas to get over the hump. Redshirt freshman forward Jalen Wilson followed with 13 points and junior guard Ochai Agbaji finished with 10 points.
Kansas coach Bill Self stressed the importance of the Jayhawks starting off hot — and that’s exactly what they did Saturday. Wilson made a layup straight off the tip and proceeded to knock in a pair of three-pointers to give Kansas an early 11-8 lead.
Garrett added a three-pointer to extend the lead to six points and junior forward David McCormack added his second basket of the game to give Kansas a 16-10 lead. However, the great start for Kansas did not last long.
Oklahoma posted a 14-0 run as the Kansas offense went stagnant. Junior guard Umoja Gibson knocked in two big threes during this run, including one from way beyond the arc when Kansas switched to a zone defense.
Sophomore forward Tristan Enaruna finally broke Kansas’ scoring drought with two free throws to make it 24-18 with 8:34 left in the first half. Garrett added a driving score to narrow the Oklahoma lead to four points.
Senior forward Kua Kuath extended Oklahoma's lead, but his dunk with 4:14 left was the last Oklahoma made shot in the first half. The scoring drought allowed for a 5-0 Kansas run to close the half, sending the Jayhawks into halftime trailing 29-28.
After starting off hot, both offenses struggled overall in the first half. Kansas shot just 9-for-27 from the field and Oklahoma wasn’t much better at 12-for-30. The Sooners also had eight turnovers, which resulted in 12 points for the Jayhawks.
Garrett led Kansas at the half with 10 points and five rebounds. Wilson followed with nine points and McCormack had five points, but missed three layup opportunities. Surprisingly, McCormack had a team-high three assists at the break.
McCormack started off hot in the second half, knocking in a jumper and post hook to give Kansas a 32-29 lead. On the other side, Oklahoma sophomore guard De'Vion Harmon continued his steady shooting with a layup. He finished with a game-high 22 points and shot 7-for-14 from the field.
Garrett continued to attack the Oklahoma defense and scored seven-straight points to pull Kansas within three at 45-42 with 12:46 left in to play.
Kansas couldn’t keep Oklahoma off the three-point line in the second half, and sophomore forward Jalen Hill knocked one in to put the Sooners back up.
Senior forward Mitch Lightfoot added an emphatic dunk for Kansas' seventh-straight made shot. Still, a three-pointer from senior forward Brady Manek gave Oklahoma a 58-54 advantage with 7:59 left in the game.
Senior guard Austin Reaves — Oklahoma's leading scorer this season — made his first field goal of the game after starting 0-for-7 to extend the Sooners' lead to six points. Shortly after, Reaves converted an and-1 opportunity to put Oklahoma up 63-56 with 5:12 left in the game.
The Jayhawks still had life, though, as redshirt freshman guard Dajuan Harris made one of the biggest plays of the game for Kansas — stealing the ball and knocking in a clutch three-pointer to bring Kansas back within four.
Oklahoma was able to extend its lead back to seven points, but a three-pointer from Agbaji closed the gap. Sophomore guard Christian Braun then missed a deep three-point attempt that would have brought Kansas within three points, but Oklahoma sealed the game with free throws in the final minute — despite an Agbaji three and two free throw makes from Garrett.
Kansas now falls to 4-4 in Big 12 play and will next take on TCU at home Thursday. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m.