Kansas men’s basketball dropped its second game of the season Saturday to Texas Tech 75-67, despite Tech being short-handed due to injuries.

One of the few positive for the Jayhawks was redshirt sophomore forward Jalen Wilson, who had his best game of the season as he scored 20 points, just second on the team behind senior guard Ochai Agbaji, who tallied 24 points. The only other player who had more than five points was junior guard Christian Braun, who scored 10.

After allowing a quick 4-0 run to the Red Raiders to begin the game, Wilson had his best start to a game all season as he scored Kansas’ first seven points of the game to give Kansas its first lead of the game.

The Jayhawks struggled with ball security early as they had already turned the ball over four times by the under 16 timeout, compared to Tech’s one.

The Jayhawks also struggled to make shots early as they were only shooting 38% from the field over the first eight minutes as Texas Tech held a 14-12 lead.

Kansas’ paint defense also struggled early as 18 of Tech’s first 19 points came down low as the Red Raiders held a 19-14 lead with just under 10 minutes left in the half.

The Jayhawks came out of a Bill Self timeout and looked better as Agbaji scored five straight points to tie the game at 19 all.

The two continued to fight for every point as both teams played tough defense over the next six minutes, but the Red Raiders held a three-point advantage at 28-25 with 3:43 left in the opening half.

For the remainder of the half, the Jayhawks struggled immensely as they didn’t score the rest of the way and went into the locker room trailing 33-25. Kansas only shot 35% in the first half on 8-23 shooting. Kansas also turned the ball over 10 times in the first half.

Kansas came out of the locker room looking similar to the end of the first half as Tech went out to a 10 point lead at 37-27 just a little under two minutes into the second half.

The Jayhawks did manage to find some momentum over the next few minutes as they brought the lead to within five at 42-37 with 14:30 left.

Texas Tech regained the momentum though as Agbaji picked up his fourth foul and a three from the Red Raiders put them up by 11 at 48-37 with 12:52 left.

After Tech extended the lead to 14, Kansas responded with five straight points of its own to bring the lead back down to nine at 51-42 with just under 11 to go when the Red Raiders called a timeout.

Kansas kept fighting and brought the lead down to just five at 53-48, but the Red Raiders responded with an and-1 to bring the lead back to eight with 7:50 left.

Tech continued to score however as the lead sat at nine at 62-53 until an Agbaji three brought the lead to six, but the Red Raiders answered with a three of their own to put the lead back at nine at 65-56 with just over four minutes left.

Junior guard Christian Braun attempted to save the game for Kansas as he scored six straight points and forced a turnover to help bring the lead to within five, but a missed Agbaji layup and then a committed foul brought the lead for Tech up to 71-64 with 1:40 left.

Agbaji hit a three just a bit later to bring the lead back down to four and it appeared that the Jayhawks had won the ball back on a Braun rebound, but a quick whistle led to a jump ball and Tech possession. Kansas committed a foul just a bit later and Tech drained both free throws to make the score 73-67.

Kansas turned the ball over on its next possession and it was over by that point as the Red Raiders drained their free throws down the stretch and closed out a 75-67 win.

Kansas will return to Allen Fieldhouse Tuesday, Jan. 11, to face Iowa State. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m.