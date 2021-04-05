Kansas baseball lost the third and final game of its series against No. 4 Texas at home on Saturday, April 3.
Kansas couldn’t keep up with Texas’ offensive firepower, losing the game 11-2. Redshirt sophomore LHP Eli Davis took the loss on the game pitching four innings and allowing six runs. The bullpen did its best to contain Texas, but the Longhorn bats were too much to handle.
Davis started out solid by not allowing a run for the first two innings. That changed when Texas went on a four-run rally in the third, including a two-run blast by redshirt junior infielder Cam Williams.
Texas then tacked on another two runs the next inning from several good pieces of hitting. Davis started losing control and Kansas head coach Ritch Price elected to take him out before the fifth, ending his afternoon after he allowed 10 hits.
Kansas did answer back with a run of its own in the bottom of the fourth at the hands of freshman infielder Tavian Josenberger, who singled to left field bringing in redshirt senior outfielder Brett Vosik.
Kansas did not convert many runs, leaving 13 men on base in the game. It felt like every time they got players in scoring position, something would happen where they couldn’t get them home. That is a testament to why Texas is the fourth-best team in the country.
The game was 6-1 Texas until the eighth inning when redshirt sophomore infielder Ivan Melendez hit a solo shot to right-center field as the first batter of the inning. Redshirt sophomore outfielder Eric Kennedy followed by reaching base on a fielder’s choice bringing in a run and make the game 8-1.
Again, Kansas answered back with a run of its own from Josenberger, singling up the middle and bringing in a run. Josenberger was a bright spot for Kansas hitting 2-for-4. He was the only player with an RBI for Kansas and he came through in both opportunities.
Texas then put the game out of reach in the ninth with a three-run no doubt blast to right field. The homer came from redshirt senior outfielder Mike Antico, who knew it was gone as soon as he made contact.
This put the score of the game at 11-2.
Kansas had opportunities to get runs in all game, earning seven walks and eight hits, but failed to score consistently.
On a positive note, freshman infielder Maui Ahuna was back in action getting the start for KU. He had been out with a day-to-day injury for a couple of games.
Kansas will play their next game at home Tuesday against Texas Southern at 6 p.m. This will be the start of a two-game series against Southern with the second game on the following day at 3 p.m. This midweek series will be a nice change of pace at home before their weekend series in Norman against Oklahoma which will start on Friday at 6:30 p.m.