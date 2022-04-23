Kansas softball extended its losing streak to six games after dropping both parts of Friday’s double-header to North Texas in Lawrence.
In the opening game of the day, North Texas earned a 12-4 win with the help of sophomore left fielder Kalei Christensen’s three hits and three RBIs. Sophomore center fielder Lexi Cobb recorded two hits in the game, while freshman shortstop Cierra Simon hit a home run in the sixth inning.
For the Jayhawks, sophomore right fielder Lyric Moore slapped two hits into the outfield while sophomore right handed pitcher Savanna DesRochers continued her consistent season at the plate with two hits of her own.
The Jayhawk duo of sophomore left handed pitcher Kasey Hamilton and DesRochers combined for nine strikeouts on the mound. Meanwhile, junior left handed pitcher Ashley Peters and freshman right handed pitcher Skylar Savage of North Texas only recorded two strikeouts against Kansas.
North Texas’s momentum rolled over into the second game of the day, as the Mean Green recorded a 9-5 win over the Jayhawks. Cobb hit an early solo home run in the first inning, putting North Texas on top right out of the gate.
However, Moore responded in the bottom half of the first inning with a double to center field, giving Kansas a 2-1 lead. Freshman first baseman Olivia Bruno followed suit with a double down the left field line. Freshman third baseman Sara Roszak stepped up to the plate, hitting a sacrifice groundout to score Bruno and make the score 4-1.
North Texas clapped back in the second inning, as freshman pitcher Katie Brooks walked in a run, and Christensen hit an RBI single that scored two and tied the game at four.
The latter half of the game went back and forth between the Jayhawks and the Mean Green. In the fourth inning, senior third baseman Tayla Evans hit a sacrifice fly ball to shortstop to score a run and regain the lead.
Kansas retaliated yet again in the sixth inning, as senior center fielder Macy Omli hit an RBI single to tie the game. North Texas then sealed the deal in the seventh inning with junior third baseman Saleen Donohoe’s grand slam. Donohoe’s efforts gave the Mean Green a four-run lead that proved too much for Kansas, as the Jayhawks fell 9-5 in game two.
Kansas looks to avoid the series sweep against North Texas on April 23 at home. First pitch is set for noon.