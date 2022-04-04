After getting swept against Oklahoma State last weekend, Kansas baseball earned its first Big 12 Conference win on Sunday against No. 4 Texas Tech. Although the team lost the series 2-1, the Jayhawks earned their first conference win after starting 0-5 against Big 12 opponents.
On Friday, the Jayhawks started the series against Texas Tech with redshirt senior pitcher Daniel Hegarty on the mound. Hegarty pitched 6.1 innings and held Texas Tech to one run until the seventh inning.
The Jayhawks gave up four runs in the seventh, and Texas Tech tacked on three more in the ninth for an 8-2 final score. Kansas struggled to get the bats rolling in game one and had the same issue on Saturday.
In the second game of the series the Red Raiders blew out Kansas 28-2. The Jayhawks gave up 27 hits and struggled to produce offense. Five Kansas pitchers gave up double digit earned runs, but a lot of the damage came from Texas Tech’s four home runs.
Redshirt senior pitcher Cole Larsen pitched his fifth loss of the season in that blowout, moving his record to 0-5. Larsen has struggled with his command this season, but pitched stronger in his last two outings before this blowout.
Texas Tech stayed hot for the entire game, but in spite of that loss, the Jayhawks avoided another sweep on Sunday with an 8-5 victory.
Kansas got out to a fast start by putting up three runs in the first inning and never looked back. Redshirt senior catcher Nolan Metcalf helped the offense by going 3-for-4 with two doubles and a two-run home run to cap off that first inning rally.
Metcalf has been a driving force behind Kansas’ offensive production this year as he is finally healthy after an injury-ridden 2021 season. The catcher is batting .304 and was a large factor in Kansas’ win on Sunday.
Redshirt sophomore pitcher Ryan Vanderhei started in the victory and tied his career-high in strikeouts at nine. After getting the win in the third game of the series, his record moves to 4-2 on the season.
The Jayhawks are back in action on Wednesday, April 6 at Missouri for the first Border Showdown of the season. First pitch is set for 7 p.m. as the Jayhawks look to win two in a row.