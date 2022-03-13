Kansas men’s basketball learned its fate for the NCAA Tournament on Selection Sunday. The Jayhawks were named the No. 1 seed in the Midwest region and will open their tournament against the winner of Texas Southern and Texas A&M Corpus Christi in the First Four.
The Midwest Region!#SelectionSunday #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/kCWDKBIHnw— NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 13, 2022
Also in the Midwest region included two-seed Auburn, three-seed Wisconsin, four-seed Providence, and a red-hot five seed in Iowa, who just won the Big 10 Tournament.
Despite those teams, coach Bill Self is encouraged with the outlook for the Jayhawks’ regional.
“I think it was about as good as Sunday afternoon as we could have, but that doesn't really include who we're playing yet, either.”
Redshirt forward Jalen Wilson also said that the team feels confident heading into a time where confidence can be key to advancement.
“We feel great. I mean, coming off two championships, a great weekend, playing great teams, especially being able to get Tech I think you know, those two hard games we had,” Wilson said. “We're looking forward to playing in this. I'm very excited as well, you know, this being my first time being a part of something like this with a crowd, the right atmosphere, and things like that. We're just looking forward to getting the thing started.”
Wilson also expressed his excitement to play in his home state of Texas.
“We're excited, being able to be so close to home on be able to have you know family there. Just to be a part of that and have the first you know, round in Texas place that I know.”
Self also added how he’s hoping that this Kansas team can find a sense of success in the tournament.
“Really we haven't really given it a great run in the tournament since ‘18. I mean, in '19 we had a decent team, but we didn't have a team that could beat Auburn that day,” Self said. “I'm just looking forward to our Kansas team being able to have the opportunity to play like the team that we put on the court all season long can play, and a lot of that's just due to health.”