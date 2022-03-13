Kansas women’s basketball received the No. 8 seed in the Spokane Region in the NCAA March Madness tournament on Selection Sunday. The Jayhawks are in the tournament with an at-large berth and are scheduled to play No. 9 Georgia Tech on Friday, March 18.
“I’m excited,” junior guard Zakiyah Franklin said. “Obviously, this is something that hasn’t been done in this program in a while, so feelings are just pretty much of excitement right now and excited to get to work.”
Kansas waited to hear its fate in the tournament ranks on Selection Sunday after losing its first game in the Big 12 Championship tournament on Friday. Even though the Jayhawks couldn’t secure the automatic berth, they were still happy to hear their names called on Sunday.
“Obviously very excited for our players,” coach Brandon Schneider said. “To be able to be in a room with them and hear their name called. So many of them have dreamt about moments like this. To be part of that and their reaction, you know, those are memories that just can’t be recreated.”
The bracket features 68 total teams for the first time after recent changes to NCAA women’s basketball tournament formatting.
With the bracket expanded, Kansas finds its way into the tournament for the first time since the 2012-2013 season. Kansas’ 20-9 record, 11-7 record in Big 12 Conference play and fifth-place finish in the conference helped raise the Jayhawks’ seeding in this year’s bracket.
“It says a lot,” Franklin said. “It says about the hard work that we put in prior to the season and believing in what we can do and achieve this season and just going out each game and just putting our best game out there.”
Kansas plays Friday and will play either No. 1 Stanford or No. 16 Montana State if it advances to the Round of 32.