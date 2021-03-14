The Kansas men’s basketball team will look to make history this March as KU has narrowed Kentucky’s lead in the race for college basketball’s winningest program.
As of Sunday, Kansas has 2,322 all-time wins, just five behind Kentucky’s record mark of 2,327.
“We’re in a situation where, obviously I’m aware that we have narrowed the gap, but I don’t know exactly that it was five or six or whatever it was,” Kansas men's basketball coach Bill Self said in during a media availability Sunday. “That means in order for us to pass, we have to win a national championship. If we were able to do that, then I would tell everybody in the world that this was what was going on.”
In a down year for Kentucky, Kansas was able to cut its lead on all-time wins record by 11 as the Wildcats went 9-16 during the 2020-21 season.
Self also noted the advantages passing Kentucky could have from a recruiting perspective.
“I think Kentucky has, rightfully so, used that as a recruiting tool for decades. ‘We’re the winningest program in college basketball’ and rightfully so, we’ve said, ‘we’re the second winningest program in college basketball’,” Self said.
“I don’t know that either one of those statements gets you a player in today’s time, but I do think it adds interest and it certainly adds pride with your loyal fan bases and your alums."
Kansas will face No. 14 seed Eastern Washington the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday in Indianapolis, Indiana.