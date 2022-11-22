When a program has the best success its had in over a decade, the logical step is to lock up the guy that's made it happen—and that’s exactly what the Jayhawks just did.
ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported that Kansas and head football coach Lance Leipold have come to terms on a contract extension Tuesday night.
Sources: Kansas and coach Lance Leipold have agreed to terms on a new contract, which includes an extension through the 2029 season. The new deal is structured to keep Leipold at Kansas for the long-term.— Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) November 23, 2022
Leipold’s deal secures his place in an uphill-trending Kansas program through the 2029 season.
Since taking over the Jayhawks in 2021, Leipold has led the squad to the program’s first bowl-eligible season since 2008.
The news comes just months after Leipold’s initial contract extension earlier in the season.