Kansas drops to 6-4 on the year after losing a hard fought battle 43-28 to the Texas Tech Red Raiders.
Texas Tech had the ball to start the game and took advantage of its first possession. Senior quarterback Tyler Shough rushed for 18 yards to spark the Red Raiders offense.
Texas Tech built on its momentum as sophomore quarterback Donovan Smith lined up in the wild cat formation and rushed in for an 18 yard touchdown run.
Kansas in its first drive looked like they could be headed for a three and out but, red-shirt senior quarterback Jason Bean completed a 66 yard touchdown pass to red-shirt sophomore tight end Jared Casey.
The Red Raiders stayed hot on offense, driving down the field and kicking a 33 yard field goal to take a 10-7 lead with 5:53 left in the first quarter.
The Jayhawks had an opportunity to tie the game but red-shirt junior kicker Jacob Borcila missed a 40 yard field goal attempt.
Texas Tech continued its offensive onslaught when senior running back SaRodorick Thompson rushed 36 yards for a touchdown putting the Red Raiders up 17-7 at the end of the first quarter.
Kansas started with the ball first to start the second quarter. They came away empty handed after a turnover on downs.
The Red Raiders took advantage of the opportunity and added to their lead with a one yard touchdown reception by sophomore tight end Mason Sharp, making the score 24-7 Texas Tech with 9:36 left in the half.
Bean kept the Jayhawks in the ballgame with a 16 yard touchdown rush to get the Jayhawks within 10 points of the Red Raiders.
After a stop on defense for the Jayhawks sophomore running back Devin Neal rattled off a 63 yard rush followed up by three yard touchdown reception for junior wide receiver Luke Grimm.
The score brought the Jayhawks within three, but after a Jason Bean interception Texas Tech kicked a last second field goal to take a 27-21 lead heading into the half.
After an offensively charged first half the third quarter saw an extreme lack of scoring. The Jayhawks started with the ball and drove down the field, but came up empty handed when Borcila missed a 36 yard field goal.
The rest of the quarter consisted of a defensive struggle that saw neither squad finding the scoreboard. Going into the fourth quarter the Red Raiders were holding a 27-21 lead.
Texas Tech increased its lead at the start of the fourth quarter when Sough rushed for a nine yard touchdown run, increasing Texas Tech's lead to 33-21.
With only eight minutes left in the game red-shirt sophomore Quentin Skinner caught a 20 yard touchdown pass to get the Jayhawks within five points, making the score 33-28 Texas Tech.
The Red Raiders responded with a field goal increasing their lead to 36-28 with 4:19 to play in the game.
With the game on the line Texas Tech forced a fumble to recover the ball inside its own 10 yard line. The Red Raiders capped off the fumble recovery by rushing in for a five yard touchdown three plays later.
Texas Tech would go on to win the game 43-28. Kansas plays Texas Next on Nov. 19 in Lawrence, Kan.