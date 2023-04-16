After losing a rain-delayed game on Saturday evening, the Jayhawks looked to take one game of the three-game series against rival Kansas State. Unfortunately, after giving up 13 runs in an inning, the Jayhawks were unable to climb back, falling 21-18.
Sunday’s game marks the first 35+ run game in the Kansas versus K-State series since May 15, 1931, and now holds the record for the most combined runs scored in the series. It also ended with the most combined runs in a Big 12 game since 2008 and was the longest game of the season for both teams. Sophomore left fielder Chase Jans tied the program record for most RBI in a game with nine RBI in seven at-bats.
Redshirt junior right-hander Hunter Cranton took the mound for Kansas in his first start since a disastrous outing against TCU in late March.
“We just don’t have a third starter, so unfortunately, it’s just more of who we thought we could lengthen and who we thought could give us more,” head coach Dan Fitzpatrick said. “We thought we could run with [Cranton] for a little bit… and we were hoping he could give us three or four [innings pitched] and then hand it over to [Gavin] Brasosky.”
Both teams got a runner on base via a walk during the first, but neither team capitalized, ending the inning without any scoring.
Things fell apart immediately in the bottom of the second inning as Cranton gave up a home run to senior first baseman Roberto Pena. His next five batters faced singled, doubled, walked, singled and hit a grand slam before he finally got the first out of the inning. K-State led 6-0 at this point, and after giving up another single, Fitzgerald replaced Cranton with sophomore left-hander Gavin Brasosky.
He would not have much luck either, giving up a two-run home run to sophomore third baseman Kaelen Culpepper. Brasosky walked the next batter before giving up a single, and K-State's ninth run of the game scored on an error by freshman second baseman Kodey Shojinaga. After giving up another single to load the bases, junior right-hander Hunter Cashero took over for Brasosky.
Cashero allowed a single to his first batter, scoring two runs. A groundout and single scored another two runs, making the score 13-0 before he secured the final out of the top of the second.
The Jayhawks attempted to battle back in the third after two quick outs, racking up back-to-back singles and a walk to load the bases, but a strikeout ended the inning with no scoring.
A fly out turned into a beautiful double play as junior right fielder Janson Reeder nabbed the runner at second, preventing any scoring in the top of the third.
Kansas bounced back a bit, scoring seven runs in the bottom of the third on four hits, two walks, a hit by pitch and an error. Redshirt junior designated hitter Collier Cranford started the scoring by reaching on an error by K-State's shortstop. A single and walk loaded the bases for the Jayhawks before redshirt sophomore third baseman Michael Brooks took a pitch to the arm to force in the third run of the inning. Jans took advantage of this, blasting a grand slam to deep left center; the Jayhawks’ scoring ended here, but Kansas made a significant dent in its deficit, ending the inning at 13-7.
Unfortunately, K-State didn’t let this last long, hitting a leadoff double before Cashero hit a batter and got replaced by sophomore right-hander Steven Andrews. He gave up back-to-back singles, allowing two runs to score, and walked a batter before freshman right-hander Parker Grant took over. With still no outs in the inning, Grant gave up a single to give K-State its third run of the frame before locking in for three-straight outs that only allowed one additional run to score. After four and a half innings, the Wildcats led 17-7.
The Jayhawks came out swinging in their half of the fourth, unfazed by the score. Redshirt sophomore catcher Jake English blasted a home run to left field and flipped the bat on his way down the line, hyping up his teammates. After loading the bases on three-straight walks, Jans came up to the plate with the bases loaded for the second time in the game and delivered a two-run single to get the Jayhawks back within seven runs. Back-to-back doubles by the Wildcats scored a run to start the fifth, but Grant locked in after this to stop any further scoring.
No action happened for either team in the bottom of the fifth and top of the sixth. The Jayhawks reignited the scoring in the bottom of the sixth, scoring three runs on a walk, two doubles and a single, making the score 18-13.
Junior right-hander Thaniel Trumper took the mound for the seventh and recorded a 1-2-3 inning. The Jayhawks also did not achieve anything in their half of the seventh.
After hitting and walking a batter in the eighth, Trumper surrendered his first runs on a three-run home run by Culpepper— his second of the game. Another error resulted in Trumper being pulled for freshman right-hander Karter Muck, Kansas’ eighth pitcher of the game. Muck shut it down and ended the top of the eighth without further damage.
Kansas led off the inning with a double, hit by pitch, back-to-back singles, and another double, scoring three runs, before recording the first out. Another run scored on a fielder’s choice to make it 21-17 at the end of the eighth.
Muck got injured while warming up for the ninth, so junior left-hander Stone Hewlett was tasked with coming straight off the bench to take over. After allowing some traffic, he shut down the Wildcats and prevented any more runs.
In Kansas’ last attempt to come back, Jans singled and scored on a fielding error on a groundout, but the threat ended here as the Jayhawks lost 21-18.
“He’s come a long way, and he’s done a great job and worked really hard,” Fitzgerald said, describing Jans. “He’s just a great kid.”
After suffering the series sweep, Kansas will take the field at Hoglund Ballpark again on Tuesday to start a two-game series against Air Force. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m., and the game will be available to watch on ESPN+.