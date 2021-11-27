Kansas men’s basketball fell to Dayton 74-73 Friday in the semifinal round of the ESPN Events Invitational.

The Jayhawks came into the game with momentum on their side. Beginning the contest on a 13-2 start, senior guard Ochai Agbaji had five of the 13, hitting his first jump shot and a three-point shot from the wing.

Junior guard Christian Braun started to feel himself as well, scoring ten points in the first half. With 1:45 left in the half, Braun found an open alley to the basket and threw down a monstrous dunk. A little bit too much rim hanging resulted in a technical foul, Braun's first of the season.

With only one turnover in the first half, the Jayhawks looked to continue the momentum going into the second half, as they were leading the Flyers 45-35 at the end of the first half.

Dayton was able to come alive in the second half, as it went on a 14-4 run out of the gate. A problem that was almost non-existent in the first half but started to occur in the second was turnovers by the Jayhawks—committing three turnovers in the first five minutes of play.

After an Agbaji dunk with just 1:07 remaining in the game, Kansas led by just three. Dayton was able to draw up a good look and score, which brought the contest to 73-72 with just 45 seconds left. On the next play, senior forward David McCormack turned the ball over on an offensive foul call which gave the Flyers one last chance to win. McCormack was able to make a fantastic defensive block but unfortunately landed right into Dayton’s hands and at the buzzer made a prayer of a shot which won the Flyers the game 74-73.

Agbaji led all Jayhawk scorers with 21 points while shooting eight of 16 from the field along with connecting on two three-pointers.

The problem in this game stemmed from poor free-throw shooting. The Jayhawks shot a disappointing 45% from the stripe, ultimately making just nine of their 20 free throws attempted.

Kansas will have a chance to get back on track Sunday as it will face off against Iona to conclude the ESPN Events Invitational. Tip-off is set for noon and can be viewed on ESPN.