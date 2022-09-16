Kansas’ soccer team fell to 6-3 on the season with a 90’ loss to Florida Atlantic on Thursday night.
The Jayhawks took a lead in the first half and were able to keep things knotted up through the later half of the game, but a 90th-minute goal by FAU’s Bri Austin handed them their third non-conference loss of the season.
Kansas cemented offensive control early in the first half, taking six shots before FAU even attempted its first. Then, at the 23:41 mark of the half, super-senior midfielder Rylan Childers scored her third goal of the season: a high right putaway off the assist from her younger sister, sophomore midfielder Raena Childers.
The Jayhawks’ offense went quiet for the rest of the half, attempting only one shot in the next 20 minutes. Meanwhile, FAU’s redshirt senior midfielder Gi Krstec got them on the board with a shot in the top lefthand corner of Kansas’ goal to even the score at 1-1.
This score remained heading into halftime as both teams’ defense stepped it up in the last 20 minutes of the first period.
The Jayhawks ended up with seven shots, and two shot-on-goals, in the first half of the action compared to FAU’s two and one, respectively.
With both defenses holding strong, Kansas attempted two shots in the first ten minutes of the second half with nothing to show. FAU earned the first corner kick of the match at the 60:22 mark, but was unable to capitalize, keeping the score knotted at one. For the next 20 minutes, the two teams continued to trade blows with their own shots, shot-on-goals, and freekicks, but both Kansas and FAU’s goalies prevented anything from getting past them.
That is, until, Bri Austin, FAU’s graduate student forward, used impressive footwork to get past her defender and take an aggressive low left shot, scoring the tie-breaking goal at 89:49.
Although it was not the result they hoped for, Kansas proved steadfast in their efforts to keep the game close throughout the second half and were aggressive with their shots throughout the game.
The Jayhawks will wrap up their trip to Florida with a Sunday afternoon matchup versus South Florida in Tampa.