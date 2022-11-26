Kansas football's season finale resulted in a 47-27 loss to the Kansas State Wildcats.
The Wildcats got off to a fast start as they recovered a muffed punt, and scored just one play later on a senior wide receiver Malik Knowles five-yard touchdown run to put K-State up 7-0, just one minute and 55 seconds into the game.
Kansas would respond however as the Jayhawks put together a nine-play 75-yard touchdown drive to even the score at seven.
The Wildcats would then go on a scoring run, as Sammy Wheeler got free for a 42-yard touchdown, and then the ‘Cats recorded a safety following a Jayhawk holding penalty in the end zone, resulting in the two points.
Knowles was at it again on K-State’s next drive as he scored his second of the matchup to give Kansas State a 23-7 lead as the first quarter ended.
Kansas would weather the storm however and score a touchdown of their own as sophomore running back Devin Neal got in the end-zone on an 11-yard touchdown rush.
Kansas State would answer the Neal score as junior quarterback Will Howard threw another touchdown pass to senior wide receiver Phillip Brooks, as K-State hit the 30-point threshold in just 21 minutes of game time.
Neal would get the Wildcats back, however, as he got in the end-zone for the second time of the night, and Kansas would cut the Wildcat lead to 30-21 as both teams went to the locker room at the half.
The Wildcats would open the scoring in the second half, as Deuce Vaughn got in the scoring column for K-State on a one-yard touchdown run to extend the Wildcat lead to 37-21.
Kansas would answer with a junior quarterback Jalon Daniels rushing touchdown, but it would be a 4th quarter field goal, and a late Wildcat touchdown to salt away the game as Kansas State topped the Jayhawks 47-27.
This loss moves the Jayhawks’ record to an even 6-6, as they await to find where they will play and in what bowl come the postseason.