The Kansas Jayhawks suffered a road loss at the hands of the No. 18 Iowa State 64-50.
The difference in playstyles was evident throughout the game. Iowa State came out firing from the three-point line while Kansas attempted to establish dominance in the paint.
Both teams struggled to find their rhythm offensively during the first quarter, with each team shooting 31 percent from the field. Iowa State scored all of their points on three-point field goals in the first quarter, while Kansas scored 10 of their 12 first-quarter points in the paint. At the end of the first quarter, Iowa State led 15-12.
Senior center Taiyanna Jackson led the way for Kansas in the first half with nine points on 4-of-5 shooting, along with nine rebounds. Jackson was one of the few bright spots for the Jayhawks offensively. Kansas struggled to get any momentum going from the perimeter, which prohibited them from erasing Iowa State’s lead.
Senior guard and forward Ashley Joens was a problem for the Jayhawks in the first half, her 15 points and ten rebounds being the main catalyst for Iowa State’s 31-21 lead at halftime. The Cyclones scored the majority of their points from outside the arc.
Kansas was unable to mount a second-half comeback as they did in their last game against West Virginia. At the 4:41 minute mark, the Jayhawks went into a media timeout down 41-27. The shooting woes continued for Kansas, as they shot just 26% from the field.
Iowa State was able to get production from junior forward Nyamer Diew, who helped stretch the Cyclones' lead out with two three-pointers. Joens continued to light up the box score, finishing with 26 points and 15 rebounds. Redshirt-sophomore Izzi Zingaro added 11 points for Iowa State.
Kansas had three players in double figures, with Jackson leading the team with 13 points. Senior guard Zakiyah Franklin and junior guard Wyvette Mayberry finished with 11 and 10, respectively.
Kansas is now 14-4 for the season and 3-4 in Big-12 Conference play. They will look to bounce back when they host Kansas State on Jan. 29 at Allen Fieldhouse. Tip-off is set for 5 p.m. on ESPNU.