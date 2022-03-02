Kansas women’s basketball suffered a 70-60 defeat against the No. 9 Texas Longhorns on Wednesday. With the loss, the Jayhawks drop to 19-8 on the season and 10-7 in Big 12 Conference play.
Graduate guard Julie Brosseau sparked Kansas’ offensive success in the first quarter, draining threes on back-to-back possessions to give the Jayhawks a quick 8-6 lead.
Kansas’ defense played aggressively on the other end of the court, holding Texas scoreless for over four minutes near the end of the quarter. During that drought, the Longhorns missed six straight shots and committed three turnovers.
Kansas simultaneously completed a 6-0 run, taking a 14-12 lead over the Longhorns. But the lead did not last long, as Texas ended its scoring drought with a fastbreak layup and tied the game at 14.
Texas then forced Kansas to go scoreless for three minutes, taking a 21-16 lead midway through the second quarter. Junior guard Zakiyah Franklin then drove through the lane and hit a layup to put points on the board for the Jayhawks.
Franklin’s layup shifted the momentum back into Kansas’ favor, as Jayhawks’ defense forced a shot clock violation on the following possession. Junior guard Holly Kersgieter then drained a three to give Kansas a one-point lead with 2:42 left in the half.
Redshirt sophomore guard Chandler Prater hit two free throws to cap off an 8-0 run and extend Kansas’ lead to 24-21. Franklin hit two more from the line with 0:06 left on the clock, putting Kansas up 27-25 at halftime.
The Longhorns opened the third quarter with a 13-2 run, forcing Kansas to turn the ball over six times and go just 4-for-10 from the field. Despite their lack of offensive production, the Jayhawks went 8-for-8 from the line in the quarter to stay in the game.
Franklin and Kersgieter made and-one layups on back-to-back possessions, fueling a late third-quarter rally. Kersgieter’s free throw cut the game to just 45-43 and added to Kansas’ 6-0 run over the final 0:53 of the quarter.
Texas extended its lead back to six at 53-47, but the Jayhawks did not back down. Kansas’ defense kept Texas scoreless for over four minutes midway through the fourth quarter, allowing Kersgieter to cut the game to just 55-54 with 3:38 to play.
Kersgieter then hit two threes with under a minute remaining to trim Texas’ lead to just 65-60, but it wasn’t enough, as the Longhorns held on and secured the 10-point victory.
Kansas plays its last game of the season on the road against the Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday. Coverage begins at 2 p.m. on Bally Sports.