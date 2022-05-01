Oklahoma scored 12 runs in the fifth inning to beat Kansas softball 19-0 and shut out the Jayhawks for the second time this weekend. The sold-out crowd at Arrocha Ballpark was not enough to fuel the fire that Kansas needed to pull off the upset.
The Sooners started off hot in the first inning after a wild pitch from freshman pitcher Katie Brooks, which scored redshirt senior designated hitter Jocelyn Alo from third base.
But Alo didn’t stop there, as she hit a two-run home run to center field to put the Sooners up 3-0 in the second inning.
The scoring continued in the top of the fourth inning when a sacrifice fly from senior shortstop Grace Lyons scored sophomore utility player Jayda Coleman. Oklahoma scored again after Kansas’ redshirt senior catcher Shelby Gayre made an errant throw to second base.
Redshirt senior first baseman Taylon Snow then roped an RBI triple to score two runs and give Oklahoma a 7-0 lead.
The game advanced into the fifth inning where the Sooners scored 12 runs. Redshirt senior catcher Lynnsie Elam and sophomore second baseman Tiare Jennings hit a pair of home runs, contributing to Oklahoma’s offensive show.
Lyons hit an RBI single to start the fifth inning and sophomore left fielder Alyssa Brito followed with a hit to the left side, scoring two runs. Redshirt senior third baseman Jana Johns then doubled to left center to bring home two more runs.
In the next at-bat, Elam hit a three-run home run to right field to extend Oklahoma’s lead to 15-0. The bats kept rolling as freshman center fielder Sophia Nugent then hit a double into right center to score another run.
Another three-run home run from Jennings into right field capped off a high-powered offensive fifth inning for the Sooners. Kansas didn’t get on the board in the bottom half of the fifth, allowing Oklahoma to take home the 19-0 shutout victory.
With the win, redshirt senior pitcher Hope Trautwein adds to her now 13-0 record on the season as a starter. Trautwein has only allowed one home run on the year, keeping that mark alive against the Jayhawks.
Kansas finishes the series against Oklahoma on Sunday at Arrocha Ballpark. First pitch is set for noon.