Coming into the bottom of the second inning, Kansas baseball was locked in a tie game with Omaha. The Mavericks exploded for six runs on six hits in the bottom of the second en route to a 9-0 win over the Jayhawks.
Sophomore infielder Drew Reetz started the second inning rally when he reached on an error with one out. Senior outfielder Harrison Dank then doubled to right field, scoring the first two runs of the game for the Mavericks.
Graduate infielder Jack Lombardi doubled to right field with two outs, scoring Omaha's third run of the inning. Omaha scored two more runs in the inning before the Jayhawks pulled redshirt junior pitcher Jake Adams out.
Redshirt sophomore pitcher Knolton Clark came into the game for Adams. Clark immediately gave up a single to junior catcher Eduardo Rosario to score the Mavericks’ sixth run of the inning.
A double play erased the Jayhawks’ first hit of the game, which came from redshirt freshman infielder Ryan Callahan in the top of the third. Both teams failed to score in the third and fourth innings, but Omaha added to its lead in the bottom of the fifth.
Sophomore infielder Eddie Satisky led off the bottom of the fifth with a single for Omaha. The Jayhawks got two outs in the inning but found themselves in a tough situation when sophomore infielder Cam Frederick came up to bat with the bases loaded.
Federick drew a two-out walk to score another run for the Mavericks, increasing their lead to 7-0. Sophomore infielder Mike Boeve was then hit by a pitch, which brought another run home.
Sophomore infielder Devin Hurdle added the third and final run of the fifth inning with a single, pushing the score to 9-0.
The Jayhawks shut down the Mavericks from then on but couldn’t recover from Omaha’s productive sixth inning. Sophomore pitcher Harrison Kreiling picked up the win for Omaha.
Kreiling went six innings and only allowed one hit in a shutout performance, racking up nine strikeouts. Adams recorded the loss for the Jayhawks in just 1.2 innings, allowing one earned run on six hits.
The Jayhawks committed three errors in the field, leading to only four of the Mavericks’ nine runs earned
Kansas faces off against Omaha for the second game of the series on May 4 at Tal Anderson Field. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m.