Kansas women's golf started the Clemson Invitational in a tie for 15th after the first round of the tournament. With a strong tournament finish from senior Lauren Heinlein, the Jayhawks finished in a tie for 14th place.
Heinlein started her tournament a little rocky, turning in a score of 10 over par on her first round. However, she improved by four strokes on day two by shooting six over par. She saved her best for last as she turned in a score of even par on her final round of the tournament.
The solid score helped Heinlein into the top 50 individual finishers, finishing in a tie for 50th in the tournament. Heinlein finished 20 strokes behind the winner, junior Ingrid Lindblad of LSU.
Heinlein's performance wasn’t the only factor in helping Kansas into its tie for 14th. Senior Pear Pooratanaopa finished her tournament in a tie for 57th and placed as the second-best finisher for the Jayhawks.
Pooratanaopa got better as the tournament went on as well. After shooting nine over par in her first round, she had an uphill battle to jump up the leaderboard. She shot four over par on both her second and final round of the tournament, which resulted in an overall score of 17 over par for the senior.
Kansas ran into some tough competition at the Clemson Invitational with four of the 17 teams being ranked in the top 25 in the nation. Despite these high rankings, Kansas still proved to be very competitive throughout the Invitational.
The Jayhawks finished ahead of No. 23 Virginia Tech, beating the Hokies by eight strokes. Freshmen Jordan Rothman and Johanna Ebner helped the Jayhawks with the upset, turning in scores of 17 over par and 18 over par.
Kansas played consistently well across the board with all five of its starters finishing in the top 90 of the tournament in an extremely competitive field with multiple ranked teams.
Kansas looks to build upon this strong finish on April 11 at The Bruzzy in Dallas at Waterchase Golf Club.