Kansas men's golf finished its first round of the Wyoming Cowboy Classic in Arizona in a tie for 10th. However, after round two, the Jayhawks dropped back to 11th place. After a 5-under final day, Kansas couldn't gain any more ground and finished the tournament on Tuesday in a tie for 11th with UC Irvine.
Senior Harry Hillier was the top finisher for the Jayhawks in a tie for 23rd individually. Hillier started his tournament slow, shooting 2-over-par in round one. The round included two bogeys and a double bogey on hole 17.
The second round for Hillier was a much different story, as he recorded six birdies en route to a 3-under-par round. Hillier built off of his strong second round by shooting a score of 2-under-par on the final day.
Hillier finished his tournament with a final score of 3-under-par, 10 strokes behind the tournament winner, sophomore Isaac Rodea of Long Beach State.
Sophomore Luke Kluver finished in a tie for 40th after a very up-and-down tournament. Propelled by two eagles on holes two and five, he ended his first round with a final score of 3-under-par.
Kluver struggled in the second round as he shot a 3-over-par for the day, the rough day was led by six bogeys on the round. He finished out his tournament by shooting even par on the final day for a final score of even par on the tournament.
The rest of Kansas’ team finished outside the top 50, with seniors Callum Bruce and Ben Sigel shooting 1-over-par and sophomore Davis Cooper shooting 6-over-par.
Despite the tie for 11th, Kansas still competed. The Jayhawks shot 5-under-par as a team, but it wasn’t enough to keep up with some of the other competition.
San Diego State ran away with the tournament after dropping a team score of 39-under-par, 13 strokes better than second place Long Beach State. The Jayhawks’ 5-under-par score put them in a tie for 11th out of 25 teams.
Kansas also came into the tournament as the only ranked team in the field at No. 19, but after its middle-of-the-road finish, that ranking is subject to change.
The Jayhawks are back in action on April 16 at the Hawkeye Invitational in Iowa City, Iowa.