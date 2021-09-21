The Kansas women's golf team finished fourth out of the 10-team field at the Sunflower Invitational in Manhattan, Kansas. The Kansas team shot 35-over (899), finishing 14 strokes behind tournament winners Nebraska.
The Jayhawks had two top-10 individual finishers. Seniors Lauren Heinlein and Abby Glynn both tied for 10th place over the three-round tournament. Heinlein came into the final day tied for 31st after posting a 7-over 79, followed by a 2-over 74, leading to a 9-over score heading into the third round.
The senior saved her best for last, shooting a 2-under 70 on the final day, propelling her up 21 spots on the leaderboard and tied for 10th with a final score of 7-over (223).
The other top finisher for the Jayhawks was senior Abby Glynn, who was playing as an individual for this tournament, according to KU-Athletics. Glynn started the tournament by shooting a first-round 5-over 77, followed by a second-round 3-over 75, resulting in a tie for 23rd heading into the final day.
Like Heinlein, Glynn shot her best score in the third and final round. She shot a final-round 1-under 71, jumping up 13 spots on the leaderboard and finishing in a tie for 10th and a final score of 7-over (223).
The Jayhawks as a team were bolstered by a huge second round of the tournament. The Jayhawks shot a rough team score of 18-over (306) to start the tournament, but quickly turned things around in the second round. Kansas shot a 5-over (293) in the second round, bringing the Jayhawks all the way into fourth place. The 5-over round was the second-best score of the afternoon out of the 10-team field.
The Jayhawks headed into the final day in fourth place only one stroke behind third-place Sam Houston. Kansas had a decent final day, posting a 12-over (300) and hanging onto their fourth-place position. The Jayhawks were not close to chasing down Sam Houston, however, as the Bearkats posted a final-day 5-over (293) passing K-State and moving into second.
Kansas State suffered a brutal final day 20-over (308), leaving the door open for the Jayhawks to track them down, according to KU-Athletics. Unfortunately, Kansas was unable to catch the third-place Wildcats, finishing one stroke behind its in-state rival.
The Kansas Jayhawks women’s golf team will be back in action Monday at the Golfweek Conference Challenge in Vail, Colorado.