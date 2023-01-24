Kansas Football actively recruited in the transfer portal this year after a great season. Thirteen players have been added to the team for the upcoming season with all but one coming from a Division 1 school.
On the defensive side of the ball, six new additions are defensive linemen. Those being sophomores Austin Booker and Gage Keys from Minnesota and senior Devin Phillips from Colorado State. As well as, junior linebacker JB Brown from Bowling Green, junior defensive end Patrick Joyner from Utah State and sophomore cornerback Damarius McGhee from LSU.
Phillips and McGhee are the standouts of the new additions. Phillips is the most tenured player of those recruited. His best year was 2021 with 33 total tackles, four tackles for loss, and 2.5 sacks in 12 games. McGhee, the transfer from LSU, was a former four-star recruit who played 12 games in 2021. He racked up five total tackles in the Texas Bowl against Kansas State. In his last season at LSU, he was redshirted and was pressed into action against Auburn.
On the offensive side, the Jayhawks added senior Spencer Lovell from UC Berkeley, sophomore Logan Brown from Wisconsin and freshman Hunter Barlow from Hutchinson Community College. The skill position players added are senior running back Dylan McDuffie from Georgia Tech and freshman tight end Max Mehlberger from Oklahoma State.
McDuffie is the standout of the offensive additions. In his final year with Buffalo, McDuffie rushed for a career-high of 1,049 yards and 11 touchdowns, earning third-team all-Mid-American Conference honors in 2021. McDuffie was with Georgia Tech last season. He had fewer touches, getting only 45 rushing yards and a touchdown on 22 carries.
Rounding out the new additions, special teams added two kickers: junior Seth Keller from Texas State and freshman Charlie Weinrich from Nebraska.
The next Kansas Football game is September 2 at David Booth Memorial Stadium against the Missouri State Bears.