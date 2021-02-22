Kansas football coach Les Miles announced Monday that the program has hired Jake Schoonover as the program’s special teams coordinator and outside linebackers coach.
“We are excited to be adding Jacob to our coaching staff,” Miles said. “He is a hard-working coach with an impressive background. He has extensive experience with linebackers and special teams, making him a strong fit with our staff."
“He has a proven track record of coordinating good special teams units and developing defensive players. He also has premium experience recruiting Kansas, Missouri and this entire region,” Miles said.
According to a press release from KU Athletics, Schoonover comes to Kansas from Bowling Green. In 2018, he joined the staff as the linebackers coach, and added special teams responsibilities one season later. He also coached safeties.
“This will also allow Jonathan Wallace to focus solely on coaching our deep and talented running back group,” Miles said.
The move comes shortly after it was announced that Kansas outside linebackers coach Chidera Uzo-Diribe has taken a role on the SMU staff, Billy Embody of 247Sports reported Monday.
Last season, Bowling Green was second in the MAC in kickoff returns and fourth in punt returns. The Falcons also ranked fifth in field goal percentage and were perfect on extra-point attempts, according to the press release.
Prior to his time at Bowling Green, Schoonover spent seven seasons at Illinois State. He started as linebackers coach in 2011, before adding the title of special teams coordinator in 2013.
He played collegiately at Missouri Western State, starting 30 games as linebacker from 2004-08.
Schoonover and his wife, Katherine, have one son, Jackson, and one daughter, Kenley.